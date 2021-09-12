90 Day Bares All recap: Fun, games, and no off-limits topics

The premiere of Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All threw the 90 Day Fiance cast some unexpected curveballs. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Bares All has returned for a second season and host Shaun Robinson held nothing back in the first episode. The spicy spinoff focuses on calling out the lies, the secrets, and everything else that couldn’t be shown on TV.

Andrei and Elizabeth were interviewed and then Elizabeth’s two sisters Jenn and Becky and her sister-in-law Megan were brought out to discuss their family rift.

Elizabeth and Andrei stayed on while Love in Paradise: The Caribbean’s stars Steven and Martine came out for an interview.

Finally, Paola came out in her pro-wrestling uniform as Paola Blaze and answered questions with Russ appearing virtually before giving the audience a performance of her moves.

The 90 Day Fiance cast were put in the hot seat to dish about their lives with no off limit topics

Andrei admitted that he has a cussing problem and promised never to cuss in front of his daughter, Ellie.

When Elizabeth’s sisters were brought out, Meg said she and Charlie were still not talking to the family but that she has been making a lot of money selling foot pictures which she claimed Jenn and Becky got her into.

Jenn, who was friends with Meg for 24 years said their falling out was over Charlie making her kids cry. Becky said she doesn’t talk to her dad about business anymore and Andrei said he’s been making a lot of money with chuck.

Shaun Robinson was afraid to go there and ask the Potthast family some tough questions. Pic credit: TLC

Steven and Martine said they are still together, not engaged, and trying to figure out how to live together. Shaun played a never-before-seen clip of the “never have I ever” game where Steven said he has never eaten a** and Martine called him out for that being a lie.

Paola said that she loves her new career as a pro-wrestler but said that she lost her front tooth during a match.

Games were played on 90 Day Bares All

Meg, Andrei, and Becky played a real estate game that Andrei won.

A real estate knowledge game was played between Megan, Becky, and Andrei. Pic credit: TLC

Andrei, Elizabeth, Martine, and Steven all played limbo where Elizabeth was deemed the winner.

Paola had a full-on wrestling match for the audience and came out victorious.

90 Day Bares All viewers can expect a lot of drama this season as Shaun Robinson will ask the tough questions and relentlessly try to expose sensitive information.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.