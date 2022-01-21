8 of the worst The Bachelor stars in the history of the show

Brad Womack and Peter Weber are vying for the title of worst bachelor in the history of the show, The Bachelor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson, ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

When fans think of The Bachelor, they have their favorites and the ones they just couldn’t stand. But what makes these Bachelor men so loved or hated? Is it the way they present themselves? The way they talk to the women? How they make their final rose decision? Whether or not they stay with the woman they chose at the end? Or is it how they react after filming is over, and when they then go back out into the real world?

So who are some of the worst Bachelors in franchise history, and why did they receive this title? Check out below for the Top 8 of The Bachelor’s worst leading men.

Coming in at #8 from The Bachelor Season 12, in 2008, is Matt Grant

Matt Grant comes in at #8 for the worst bachelor on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Matt Grant comes in at #8 on the list of The Bachelor’s worst, not necessarily because he did anything crazy on the show. Because let’s be honest, it was a pretty boring season. He gets the #8 spot, though, because of what he said after the season.

After choosing Shayne Lamas, but splitting real quick after the show, Grant was quoted in People magazine when he reflected: “Did I find true love on the show? Um, no. Not one little bit…Did I make a mistake? Yes. Did I look like an idiot? Yes. Do I regret it? A little bit.”

Well, even though he was blunt, almost to a fault, we should probably give him props for being honest I guess?

#7 on the list of The Bachelor’s worst is Lorenzo Borghese

Lorenzo Borghese is known as a multi-millionaire and was The Bachelor in 2006. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Lorenzo Borghese is the earliest Bachelor on this list of The Bachelor’s worst, as he appeared on the show to find his one true love in 2006, on season 9. Borghese was promoted as a prince, even though he wasn’t, which is weird in itself.

As a multi-millionaire, viewers had to wonder if the women were on the show for the right reasons as well. Like Grant’s season, Borghese’s season was also dull and fairly drama-free. He did choose a winner at the end in Jennifer Wilson, but decided not to propose; instead, he opted to give her a ring that was in his family. Hopefully, she returned the heirloom when the romance fizzled shortly after.

The Bachelor’s worst, coming in at #6, Brad Womack

Brad Womack really caused some controversy in his season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Brad Womack makes the list at #6 due to his controversial and never-before-seen ending to his season on The Bachelor…during his first rodeo of the show. Womack was The Bachelor, the first time, in 2011, on season 15.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans were angry and bitter when, on finale night, Brad chose to pick neither of his final two. Because this had never happened before in the show’s history, viewers didn’t know what to think and were quite resentful because of it.

Brad didn’t score lower because he should probably get some props for not settling when he knew neither girl was the one for him. Madison Prewett sure would be proud.

Although he went against the norm the first go around, Bachelor Nation gave him a second chance in 2011; although he chose a winner this time in Emily Maynard, it didn’t last. In fact, Maynard went on to be The Bachelorette after Brad’s season.

The Bachelor coming in at #5 for the worst bachelors in the show’s history is Jake Pavelka

Jake Pavelka showing confidence and his abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Jake Pavelka was known in season 14 as the first Bachelor pilot. He doesn’t end up being the last pilot that The Bachelor cast as their leading man, and it’s not even the last Bachelor pilot who will make this list. What is it with pilot Bachelors and tanking the show with viewers and fans?

Jake wins a spot on this list of the Top 8 worst Bachelors from the show because he went against all of the other girls, and he chose the villain of the season, Vienna Girardi, to give his final rose to. A little secret, Jake…that never goes over well with Bachelor Nation.

Not only did he choose the most-hated girl of that season, but it ended very badly, with a he said/she said explosion, Vienna crying and saying Jake was abusive, and Jake yelling back, disputing what Vienna was saying.

#4 on the list is the contestant who has been on the most shows in the Bachelor Franchise, Nick Viall

Nick Viall, looking casual and suave in his throwback jean jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nick Viall is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. From his two appearances on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and his stint as The Bachelor, Nick might just be one of the most seen members on the Bachelor franchise and one of the most disliked.

Throughout his reign on all of the shows, especially The Bachelor, and even now as an alum, Nick has an opinion about everything. He is extremely blunt in his words and actions.

In fact, many fans were annoyed that Nick was chosen as The Bachelor after already competing in The Bachelorette twice and being on Bachelor in Paradise. Fans had, quite honestly, seen enough of him.

Nick’s final rose went to Vanessa Grimaldi, and (insert gasp), it shockingly didn’t work out.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. takes home the #3 spot for The Bachelor’s worst

Arie Luyendyk smiles for the camera as he looks for love in season 22 of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Arie, oh Arie. Fans wanted to love you; in fact, you were so well-liked when you were fighting for Emily Maynard’s heart in her season of The Bachelorette and you both bonded over racing.

However, when it was his turn to choose his own final rose, he kept changing his mind. In the end, he made a decision in Becca Kufrin, but unfortunately, he changed his mind after the fact.

Viewers watched the whole relationship unravel on TV, and fans were not ok with it. Arie definitely took the heat from Bachelor Nation, naturally. But Arie wasn’t done…he went on to then ask Lauren Burnham, his runner-up, for another chance.

Lauren accepted Arie’s pleas, and luckily for Arie, too, because the two of them are still together today, with three children. But fans really felt for Becca during the whole ordeal, and how Arie handled it, which places Arie as #3 on this list.

The runner-up for The Bachelor’s worst leading man is Juan Pablo Galavis

Juan Pablo all dressed up and enjoying a night out. Pic credit: @juanpagalavis/Instagram

Juan Pablo…oh, how fans loved that accent and his personality when he was a contestant on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette. Obviously, he did not receive her final rose, so he was eligible to become the next Bachelor.

Fans were stoked to hear Juan Pablo’s name called as the next Bachelor in 2014 and the first Latino Bachelor. Well, that quickly changed as Juan Pablo went through his season trying to find his partner for life.

Juan Pablo turned from charming and adorable to cocky, arrogant, brash, and degrading really quickly. The longer the season went on, the more Bachelor fans regretted him being named The Bachelor.

He also made some very degrading and controversial comments about the LGBTQ community that put off fans and viewers even more than he already had.

The worst Bachelor of all-time goes to Peter Weber

Peter looking cool, confident, and collected as he poses for a picture. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Earning the #1 spot for The Bachelor franchise’s worst Bachelor of all time is none other than Peter Weber.

Pilot Pete was charismatic and darling on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, not to mention daring (insert the windmill story). But then, Peter was named as The Bachelor, and things went downhill…quickly.

Not only were fans disappointed to see how boring Peter Weber was as the lead, but they were also annoyed with him for various reasons. One reason was that Hannah Brown came on the show to try to get him to leave and give their relationship another chance…and he actually thought about it! Like, he mulled it over for a long time. Strike one, Peter.

Through a lot of drama in the show, and quite honestly, by process of self-elimination, Peter ended up picking Hannah Ann Sluss and proposing. But was this really his first choice, or did he pick her because Madison Prewett sent herself home?

Fans speculated this over and over, and by the time the After the Final Rose aired, Peter had broken it off with Hannah Ann, and boy did she let him have it.

Instead, Peter revealed that he wanted to be with Madison and never should have let her leave the show. Although Peter said he loved Prewett and wanted to get back together with her, after only a couple of days, that ended too.

Flash forward, and the next thing fans know…Peter is with Kelley Flannagan! To make matters worse, Madison revealed to Us Weekly that Peter, “was calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ … He had texted me two days before [he was with Kelley],” Prewett claimed in April 2020. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

So Peter went from being on The Bachelorette, to becoming The Bachelor, to almost leaving his own season of The Bachelor to get back with the past Bachelorette, to proposing to his winner, to breaking up with and confessing his true love to his runner-up, to then crawling back to another contestant from his show when he was supposed to be trying to work it out with his runner-up, whom he had professed his love to just days before?

Yep, we have a winner, ladies and gentlemen. Peter Weber is officially The Bachelor’s worst lead out of any other Bachelor in franchise history!

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.