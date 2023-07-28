8 90 Day Fiance stars who admit to having plastic surgery

Plastic surgery has become popular and not so taboo these days, so more and more reality TV stars are fessing up to having work done.

There are a multitude of options out there for women who want to modify the way they look.

Within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, there are quite a few ladies who have gone under the knife to alter their appearances.

Some have stuck to minor tweaks to their faces, while others have gone to great lengths to change their looks.

Quite a few have employed surgical interventions, including everything from Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) to nose jobs to breast augmentations.

So which stars from 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs have admitted to changing up their looks? Let’s take a look.

90 Day Fiance alums Darcey and Stacey Silva have undergone a multitude of appearance-altering surgeries and procedures

When you think of reality TV and plastic surgery, twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva likely come to mind first.

The TLC stars look drastically different these days compared to when 90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to them during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

The ladies aren’t shy about sharing the identical procedures they’ve had done to their bodies and their faces, either.

Darcey and Stacey have gone under the knife more times than we can count at this point and continue to supplement their surgical work with countless cosmetic procedures.

The Darcey & Stacey stars traveled all the way to Turkey to have a myriad of surgical procedures done at once, dubbed Barbie touch-ups.

Among the surgeries that Darcey and Stacey had performed were revision rhinoplasties, fox eyes, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

Most recently, the ladies had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs), a non-invasive surgery aimed at shrinking the stomach to aid with weight loss.

In addition to their surgical work, the House of Eleven co-founders have gotten lip fillers, Botox, stretch mark revision, laser skin tightening, microbladed eyebrows, and, most recently, fat-dissolving injections.

Yara Zaya

Yara Zaya is another star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who has been upfront about her cosmetic procedures.

The Ukrainian-born beauty, like the Silva sisters, looked much different before debuting on 90 Day Fiance.

In the Instagram post below, Yara is seen before having a nose job when she was still sporting brunette hair, a drastic change from her present-day look.

Yara admitted that she was unhappy with her nose, saying it looked like a “potato,” so she had a rhinoplasty. In addition to a nose job, Yara also confessed to having a boob job.

After breastfeeding her daughter Mylah for 14 months, Yara was unhappy with her sagging breasts and decided to go for a fuller look.

Yara also visits her dermatologist’s office annually to freshen up her Botox and lip filler injections.

Angela Deem

Angela Deem is another open book when it comes to having work done.

The 57-year-old Georgia native has had several surgeries and procedures, including a full-body makeover.

Angela lost nearly 100 pounds after having weight-loss surgery and added a breast reduction to the list to balance out her new body.

Angela has also had liposuction and has gotten Botox and filler in her face to achieve a fuller, more youthful appearance.

In March 2021, Angela told Us Weekly that her decision to have surgery changed her “physically and emotionally.”

“There’s benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer,” Angela said. “I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love.”

Paola Mayfield

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Colombian-born Paola Mayfield, the brunette beauty didn’t look too much different than she does today.

In addition to experimenting with different hair colors over the years — including brown, platinum blonde, hot pink, and fiery orange — Paola also admitted to getting breast implants and lip filler injections.

A side-by-side photo of Paola during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance versus the present day. Pic credit: Discovery+/@paola_mayfield/Instagram

“I did my boobs way before I came to the USA, and I regret it as I have big boobs before, and now that I’m pregnant, my genetics are popping out more,” Paola said on Instagram in 2018, noting that she “fixed only one side of my upper lip that was uneven.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola is looking to make another change to her appearance. The 35-year-old professional wrestler visited a Florida-based plastic surgeon this summer, teasing that it’s “time for a change.”

Anfisa Nava

Anfisa Nava was a memorable cast member who debuted on 90 Day Fiance during Season 4 alongside her then-husband Jorge Nava.

The Russian native looks a lot different these days compared to her earlier years in America, as seen in the photo below.

Anfisa’s appearance has changed a lot since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 4. Pic credit: Discovery+

Before coming to the U.S., Anfisa began her plastic surgery journey and got implants in her native Russia.

During an Instagram Story in 2018, Anfisa explained that she got “400 cc anatomically shaped moderate projection Natrelle style 410” breast implants to enhance her bustline.

In addition to a boob job, Anfisa also underwent a rhinoplasty. Like the Silva sisters, Anfisa traveled to Turkey to have the operation and shared some photos of her experience in an Instagram post dated May 2022.

It was Anfisa’s third nose job after having the first in Russia to address breathing problems due to a deviated septum and a second aesthetic surgery in the U.S. which wasn’t to her liking.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Anfisa admitted that she’s an advocate for going under the knife if it feels right but to do research before going through with surgery.

“I’m all for plastic surgery and improving yourself, but you are thinking about getting something done, you should carefully weigh all pros and cons and not blindly follow trends,” Anfisa told her fans.

Larissa Santos Lima

Another 90 Day Fiance alum who looks starkly different from her debut on TLC is Larissa Santos Lima.

The ex to Colt Johnson has had numerous surgeries to alter her face and body, including a nose job, liposuction, tummy tuck, and breast and derriere augmentations.

Larissa also gets Botox injections and lip and cheek fillers.

Following her abdominoplasty, Larissa suffered complications after she complained that surgeons “removed and disposed” of her belly button without her permission.

Larissa underwent three “very painful revisions to create a belly button,” but “unfortunately, it was never fixed.”

Jasmine Pineda

Jasmine is another TLC star who isn’t shy about the work she’s had done — and there’s been plenty of it.

Panamanian native Jasmine Pineda is sporting a vastly different appearance since 90 Day Fiance viewers first met her during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

The 36-year-old brunette has gotten breast implants, eyelid and eye bag removal (blepharoplasty), appendix scar reconstruction, filler in her lips, liposuction on her arms, and lip-blushing to create a more pigmented and fuller look on the lips.

The staunch vegan doesn’t deny any of the work she’s had done, but she’s often criticized for it.

Despite the backlash, Jasmine stands firm in her decision to alter her appearance with surgeries and cosmetic procedures.

Jasmine told her followers that telling her she looks “fake” is “like telling me that today is Saturday.”

“I don’t see the point of people highlighting something that I already know,” she added.