5 of the hottest pics shared by 90 Day Fiance cast members

Check out the five TLC stars with the sexiest photos. Pic credit:@anfisa/@thebossbrittany/YouTube/TLC

We have seen some beautiful women within the 90 Day Fiance franchise over the years.

These 90 Day fiance stars don’t just turn heads on the show, they also enjoy displaying their beauty on various social media outlets.

Many of these ladies are not afraid to show off their sexy side on social media and some of the cast members have gotten backlash for their barely-there attire.

However, these women won’t let anyone stop them from showing off their God-given, or even some surgically-enhanced, assets.

If you follow the 90 Day Fiance cast members on Instagram then you already know that they’ve posted some scorching hot photos.

And now we’re narrowing down the hottest pics shared by 90 Day Fiance cast members.

1.Larissa Lima

Larissa Lima is known for posting sexy pics on social media. Pic credit:@Larissa Santos Lima/YouTube

The decision to include Larissa Lima on the list is no doubt a controversial one, but 90 Day Fiance is all about controversy anyway so it’s only fitting.

Larissa first appeared on 90 Day Fiance and went on to appear on several of the spinoff shows. After admitting to having insecurities with her body, the Brazilian native started to make some drastic changes and has gone under the knife several times to improve her appearance.

She also joined the ranks of other TLC stars who cashed in on the adult platform Only Fans. However, a sexy lingerie show on the video streaming platform CaMSoda led to her firing from the network. Nevertheless, that hasn’t slowed down the TLC alum as she’s bringing in loads of money from these adult platforms.

While some might think that Larissa has gone overboard with her plastic surgeries, many appreciate her brand of sexy. She garners a lot of attention from her sexy photos and videos online and certainly gave us plenty of options to work with for this list.

However, this black and white barely-there bikini that she posted only days ago –which showed off her large new boobs–might be the sexiest of them all.

2.Chantel Everett

Chantel Everett shows off a sexy bikini-clad photo. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel Everett has a great body and she puts in a lot of work at the gym trying to maintaining her all-natural curves. Known for causing tons of drama on her spinoff show, The Family Chantel, we were first introduced to the controversial family on 90 Day Fiance years ago when she got engaged to now-husband Pedro Jimeno.

After delivering tons of drama, TLC decided to give the family their own spinoff which is now in its third season. People love to hate Chantel and her family but, no matter how you feel about the antics that go down on the show, it’s hard to deny that the 30-year-old is anything less than stunning.

As a registered nurse, you won’t find the TLC star on OnlyFans or any other adult website but she does enjoy the beach and has several bikini-clad photos posted to her Instagram page.

However, the one that caught our eye was posted earlier this year when Chantel went to Cancun on a girls’ trip to celebrate her birthday. In the photo, the 30-year-old was clad in a hot pink, bejeweled bikini while enjoying her getaway.

3.Anfisa Nava

Anfisa Nava shows off sexy lingerie photos on social media. Pic credit:@Anfisa/YouTube

As a certified personal trainer, Anfisa has no choice but to keep her body looking the very best and she’s been doing just that. Say what you want about this former 90 Day Fiance star, but it’s hard to ignore her commitment to health and fitness which is clearly paying off judging by the looks of her body.

Anfisa has come a long way since her stint on the reality show. These days the Russian native has used her reality TV fame to branch out and carve a path for herself in the fitness realm. These days she offers custom workout and meal plans for clients and also makes money from OnlyFans and endorsement deals with several sportswear brands.

Anfisa’s feed is filled with sexy images of her at the gym or clad in lingerie but check out this photo which shows off her derriere. The reality TV star even noted that the photo ranks as one of her “favorite shots” and we certainly understand why.

5.Brittany Banks

Brittany Banks is known for showing off her assets on social media. Pic credit:@ TheBossBrittany/YouTube

We were introduced to Brittany Banks on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when she was engaged to Jordanian native Yazan Abu Huraira. However, that relationship went up in flames and Brittany got a lot of blame for not conforming to Yazan’s conservative religion and way of life.

Brittany’s assets were a lot to contain underneath the Burkas that the traditional Jordanian women wore, but many people felt that her risque outfits on social media did not reflect well on Yazan. Not surprisingly, the couple broke up, and with no good reason to keep her body hidden Brittany is letting it all hang out on social media.

This aspiring rapper constantly showcases her assets and she does not hide the fact that she’s had some work done to her body. While there are lots of sexy photos to chose from, Brittany’s most controversial outfit needed a video to really show the true essence of the attire.

The post which was shared on social media in June shows the reality TV personality clad in platform heels and see-through, rainbow-colored tights. To complete the ensemble, Brittany decided to ditch the shirt and opted instead to cover her nipples with unicorn pasties.

5.Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Mattos shares sexy photos online. Pic credit:@stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto’s sexy online persona is the complete opposite of her shy and laid-back real-life personality and she gets a lot of criticism for what some people see as hypocrisy. The TLC star was actually a popular YouTuber before her stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days where she and then-girlfriend Erika Owens made history as the first same-sex couple to participate on the show.

However, Stephanie’s need to take things very slowly with Erika caused issues in the relationship as Erika was surprised by how different Stephanie was from the sexy persona she portrays online. The viewers weren’t happy with Stephanie’s behavior on the show either and she was subjected to tons of negative backlash.

These days the TLC star is flourishing from her online endeavors and even launched her own NSFW platform recently.

She also promotes her only fans and other online content by sharing lots of sexy photos with her fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stepanka/Stephanie (@stepankamatto) This photo from Stephanie’s trip to Turks and Caicos is a memorable one thanks to the hot red bikini and the beautiful white sand beach in the background.

Whether you love them or love to hate them, these gorgeous 90 Day Fiance stars know how to get your attention which is why they collectively boast millions of followers and likes on social media.

While other TLC stars have also shared their sexy images online we felt that Larissa Lima, Brittany Banks, Stephanie Matto, Anfisa Nava, and Chantel Everett deserve some credit for leaving a memorable impression with their sexy social media pics.

Did we leave anyone off the list? Tell us which 90 Day Fiance star you think should have been included on our list of cast members with the sexiest photos.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.