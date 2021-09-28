5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams stuns in 5 of her hottest photos. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams is easily one of the most stunning women to ever be a part of The Bachelor franchise.

From debuting on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, to sizzling in the sun on Bachelor in Paradise, to starring as the leading lady on The Bachelorette, to now co-hosting The Bachelorette, Tayshia continually serves gorgeous looks.

Tayshia also flaunts her effortless beauty on social media, posting breathtaking pics with fans and followers.

The Bachelorette co-host had plenty of beautiful photos to choose from, but here are five of the hottest photos Tayshia has shared.

1. Tayshia Adams strikes a fierce pose

Tayshia always wows in her photoshoots and she is especially striking in this water photo.

Wearing a black leather jacket and a black one-piece swimsuit, Tayshia poses fiercely and confidently while standing in the water.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The lighting and backdrop of the photo are also beautiful with the greenery and glistening water. However, Tayshia still manages to be the most captivating element of the photo, as the water beautifully falls around her hands and she pulls off looking tough and elegant all at the same time.

2. Tayshia wears a jaw-dropping gown

Tayshia was featured in Cosmopolitan magazine this spring and she looked truly glamorous and regal.

One of the stand-out photos from the shoot includes Tayshia in a beautiful metallic dress with a dramatic plunging neckline and high slit. With a pair of heels and classic Hollywood hair, she looked like a golden goddess in the photo.

Tayshia again knows how to command the frame as she posed with her hands on the rails of a balcony and exuded confidence and grace.

3. Tayshia flaunts her fit physique

Tayshia and her bestie spent the day on the sparkling seas in Newport Beach, California to catch some sun.

Tayshia shared a hot photo of herself in a bikini on the boat and showed off her swimwear style.

Tayshia looked fit and fabulous on the boat. Her sunglasses, flowing braids, and pose brought the whole look together.

4. Tayshia looks powerful in a white suit

Tayshia’s one-of-a-kind beauty doesn’t just stand out in bikinis and gowns. Tayshia also stuns in power suits as well.

When posing for Marie Claire, Tayshia looked like a true boss in a photo where she wore an all-white suit, golden jewelry, and a bold red lip.

Everything about the look and pose exemplified how Tayshia is a powerful and dignified woman.

5. Tayshia makes a splash in a hot pool photo

Tayshia and water seem to always make for a gorgeous photo.

Tayshia shared a pic of herself in an enchanting pool with a stunning mountain view against the sunset.

In the relaxing water, Tayshia placed her face up towards the sky and soaked in all the beauty of the moment.

Tayshia likely has many more beautiful looks in store when she returns as the co-host of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.