5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston shows off in her hottest photos. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston was known as the sex-positive Bachelorette, so naturally, she has her fair share of sensual photos on social media.

In the past, Katie has self-proclaimed as just a basic average girl, but in these five photos, she amps up her style and flaunts her beauty.

Here are Katie Thurston’s five hottest photos.

1. Katie Thurston shines in bright colors

After becoming the Bachelorette, Katie Thurston seemed to get a bit more glammed up than her usual style, and that was especially clear in this colorful photo.

In the bold photo, Katie stood by a pool while wearing a neon green blazer and a neon pink bathing suit that showed off her legs. Looking like candy, Katie’s caption on the photo paid homage to the Sour Patch Kids slogan playfully stating, “First they’re sour, then they’re sweet.”

Later, Katie’s fiancé, Blake Moynes, humorously copied these photos by wearing a neon pink and green outfit of his own and posing similar to Katie by the pool.

2. Katie gets cheeky on the beach

During a day at the beach, Katie Thurston wore a black bikini that really put her curves on display.

Along with the revealing bikini, Katie wore sunglasses and looked confident and carefree as she smiled at the camera while the ocean splashed around her legs.

Not only does Katie look great in the picture, but the ocean and clouds in the sky also look gorgeous.

3. Katie shows off her natural make-up look

One of Katie’s hottest photos features a selfie of Katie in bed, flaunting her go-to everyday look.

In the photo, Katie gives a sultry smirk with her hair loosely curled and her natural make-up looking flawless. Katie even listed out all the products used for this look in case anyone wants to try it out themselves.

The glam in this photo is more understated which makes it one of Katie’s more strikingly pretty photos.

4. Katie poses in lacy lingerie

Katie got particularly risqué in her black lingerie photo, which is definitely one of the steamiest photos Katie has ever posted.

Katie shows off her body as she lays on a white bed and smiles at the camera.

This photo certainly grabbed attention from fans and even had some of the men on Katie’s season leaving thirsty comments under the post. Fan-favorite Michael Allio commented, “Can’t say what I’d like to…” on the post before later deleting his thirsty remark.

5. Katie Thurston’s eyes pierce through the lens

Katie’s beauty is on full display in a pretty photo of her laying down while looking right in the camera.

The brunette Bachelorette’s bright brown eyes look striking as she stares into the camera with a subtle expression and wears a light-colored plunging dress.

These photos from Katie Thurston certainly know how to turn up the heat.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.