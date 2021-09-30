5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin gets fun and flirty in her social media pics. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is one of the most beloved leading ladies of The Bachelorette.

After her ups and downs as a contestant on The Bachelor and a star on The Bachelorette, fans have been rooting for Becca to find love.

Some Bachelor in Paradise fans even feel protective of her now that she’s found love with the former bad boy of The Bachelorette, Thomas Jacobs, and have warned Becca about his red flags.

Along with being invested in her love story, Becca Kufrin’s beauty and personality continue to captivate her 1.2 million followers. She often shares the many sides of herself on her platform.

The following are five of the hottest photos Becca Kufrin has shared.

1. Becca Kufrin poses in a bikini for her birthday

When Becca turned 29, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself on a beach in La Jolla, California.

In the photo, Becca wore a patterned bikini that showed off her toned arms, legs, and abs, and she looked casual and confident as she smiled at the camera.

2. Becca Kufrin looks beautiful while making a statement

Becca Kufrin is known to speak her mind, and in this sultry selfie, Becca was able to make a statement without even having to speak.

The crystal clear photo featured Becca holding up a mug that read, “Human Decency 2020” and the small print beneath it read, “A candidate to believe in.” With plenty of division and tension surrounding politics, Becca’s mug aimed to encourage still being a good person.

Along with the positive message, Becca’s piercing blue eyes also make the photo especially striking.

3. Becca Kufrin wows in a red bikini

On the beautiful waters of Los Cabos, Becca rung in “Aries season” by sharing a photo of herself posing in a bold red bikini.

Becca’s arched pose accentuates her fit figure and the hot red bikini pops amidst the dazzling blue water and sky.

4. Becca Kufrin flaunts her gorgeous loose waves

Becca added some warmth and color to her hair and took a beautiful selfie that highlights all her great features.

Becca’s loose waves and shining eyes amp up her natural make-up look. Becca’s bright red sweater and turquoise ring also add an eye-catching pop of color to the photo.

5. Becca looks fierce in cheetah print

In one of Becca’s hottest photos, she rocked a revealing black bikini and white collared shirt.

To add some fierceness and color, Becca wore a cheetah print bandana and aviators. As she sipped on her drink, Becca looked happy, well-rested, and beautiful as always.

