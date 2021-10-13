5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelor

Ben Higgins is among the most beloved Bachelors in the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor started a saga that no one could’ve predicted.

For over 25 seasons, the hit ABC series has grown to multiple spin-offs and even produced some long-lasting marriages.

From pilots to NFL players, The Bachelor has taken many forms over the years. The following are five of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelor stars.

1. Ben Higgins

Finishing in the final three on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, Ben Higgins is considered one of the most charming leading men of the franchise.

His Instagram presence proves that he’s still a fan favorite among Bachelor Nation as he has an amassing 1.2 million followers.

While he starred on The Bachelor back in 2016, he continues to display the same boy next door handsomeness that won viewers over on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2. Nick Viall

Love him or hate him, Nick Viall can take a good photo.

While it didn’t work with the winner of his final rose, Vanessa Grimaldi, the ex-Bachelor star stays busy hosting his popular podcast, The Viall Files, and of course, washing his car.

3. Peter Weber

Peter Weber made his mark in Bachelor Nation after the infamous windmill incident with Hannah Brown, back on her season of The Bachelorette.

While he didn’t find love with either of his finalists, following his appearance on The Bachelor, he briefly dated 5th place finisher, Illinois attorney, Kelley Flanagan.

Bachelor Nation is split on how they feel about Pilot Pete, but most can agree he was a very attractive leading man.

4. Matt James

Making history as the first Black Bachelor, Matt James’ claim to fame came from being Tyler Cameron’s best friend.

While his monumental season didn’t end without its major drama, he continues to date the winner of his final rose, Rachael Kirkconnell.

The ABC Food Tours founder is a major proponent for health and fitness and it’s clear he’s staying in shape with this scenic flick.

5. Jesse Palmer

Back in 2004, the ex-NFL player took on the role of The Bachelor and while he chose not to propose on his season, he’ll have some great advice as he was announced the new host of The Bachelor.

Taking on various hosting gigs along with working as an ESPN analyst since 2007, most sources seem confident that he’ll be able to guide the series’ next leading man.

Showing his athletic physique, he paired a polo with fitted drawstring pants for a classic look.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC and is expected to return in January 2022.