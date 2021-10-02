5 of the hottest photos shared by Bachelor in Paradise stars

Bachelor in Paradise stars have been heating up social media. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise, the sizzling summer series that brings Bachelor Nation alums together to the beaches of Mexico, is officially coming to a close.

Despite being the most lighthearted edition to the franchise, the romantic backdrop has managed to produce successful relationships and even some marriages and kids.

The following are five of the hottest photos shared by Bachelor in Paradise stars.

1. Maurissa Gunn gets sporty in a bold red

Maurissa Gunn made her debut to Bachelor Nation appearing on the season of Peter Weber. While her time was The Bachelor was short, she has made a mark on Riley Christian in Paradise.

The Montana native stuns in a sporty red two-piece, complete with classic hightop Chuck Taylors to complete the athletic look.

2. Riley Christian shows the fruits of his labor

If there’s anything Riley Christian has been caught doing on the beach in Paradise, it’s working out.

It’s clear his routine hasn’t slowed down since leaving Mexico as the New York attorney shared a photo flexing for the camera mid-gym session.

It’s clear he and his Paradise partner Maurissa Gunn are one of the most attractive couples on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

3. Aaron Clancy takes a photo while going for a dip

While Aaron Clancy hasn’t had much luck in the love department in his time in Bachelor Nation, he can take a good photo.

The account executive from California is staying cool as he shared a photo sporting a nice tan while hanging by a pool.

4. Deandra Kanu stuns in a snake skin dress

Deandra Kanu may not have found love in Mexico but the 25-year-old is killing it on her Instagram feed.

Cementing her name in Bachelor Nation history for greeting Bachelor Peter Weber dressed as a windmill, it’s clear the Texas native has a great sense of humor.

Wearing a sexy green snakeskin dress with an equally sassy white bag, the former home coordinator kills it in this classy look.

5. Grocery Store Joe proves nice guys do finish first

When Grocery Store Joe aka Joe Amabile arrived in Paradise, he almost left. Thankfully a spark with Serena Pitt kept him on the beaches in Paradise.

Joe is known for being a good guy on TV but the 35-year-old proved in a recent shirtless selfie that his personality wasn’t the only thing that attracted Serena.

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday to see how the dramatic finale plays out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.