5 of the hottest photos shared by Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett and her firecracker personality burst on the screen when she first debuted during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Demi quickly became a standout due to her boldness and beauty, and she has since become one of the biggest stars in The Bachelor franchise, boasting 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Demi’s wild, daring, and lively personality is on display in plenty of her social media photos and she certainly knows how to turn up the heat.

The following are five of the hottest photos Demi Burnett has shared.

Demi Burnett looks pretty in pink

Demi Burnett served up some serious Victoria’s Secret angel vibes in her sizzling selfie.

With her tousled blonde hair, pink smokey eyeshadow, rosy lip color, and plunging pink striped top, Demi looked absolutely stunning.

2. Demi Burnett wears a stringy bikini by the beach

Demi Burnett may be petite, but in this striking bikini photo, Demi managed to look like a tall bronzed goddess.

Wearing a stringy green bikini, Demi flaunted her physique and long shiny hair. The dark water and rocks behind her really helped to make the photo pop.

3. Demi shows off in a revealing one-piece

During her time on Bachelor in Paradise, Demi often wore showy colorful outfits, and her swimwear even had to be blurred on occasion. However, while on a boat by the beach, Demi was able to share her revealing cutout one-piece in all its beauty.

Demi posed in front of a beautiful backdrop while pairing the cute swimsuit with sporty sneakers and a fun half-up half-down hairstyle.

4. Demi’s eyes shine in a green blazer

Demi always seems to know what colors look best on her and she isn’t afraid to wear colors that are daring and bright just like her personality. In a high-resolution photo, Demi boldly went topless while wearing only a bright green blazer with silver accents.

While the bright blazer is attention-grabbing, Demi’s eyes are the highlight of the photo as they shine brightly and pierce into the lens. Demi captioned the photo, “When I wear green my eyes are green okay.”

5. Demi Burnett poses like a boat babe on the water

Yet another photo on a boat is one of Demi’s absolute hottest. While wearing a striped bikini and fittingly holding a large wine glass, Demi looked gorgeous against the water and sky backdrop.

Demi showed off her pretty side-profile in the pic and rocked a high ponytail to complete the dazzling look.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.