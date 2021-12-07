5 of the biggest shockers from The Bachelorette Men Tell All

The Bachelorette Men Tell All special featured some wild moments from Michelle Young’s men. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Men Tell All might have actually been the most dramatic one yet.

There was no shortage of drama between the men on Michelle Young’s season, and those feuds carried through to the dramatic reunion episode.

There were plenty of gasps amongst the audience, from lawsuits to secret girlfriends to one of the hosts running off the stage. There was no shortage of shocking moments.

Plus it’s no Men Tell All without some audience participation.

In case you didn’t catch it, here are the top five wildest moments from The Bachelorette Men Tell All.

Peter Izzo drops a lawsuit on Will Urena

Peter Izzo and Will Urena’s feud was one of the first and most memorable feuds to go down on this season of The Bachelorette.

Viewers will remember Will ignited the feud during the spelling challenge when the contestants were supposed to spell “narcissist” and Will wrote “Peter.”

This lead to some explosive fights between the two, ultimately building up to Peter throwing the jacket Will won into the pool.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

After reliving those moments, Peter accused Will of intentionally posting his pizza business on social media and encouraging people to leave bad reviews.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia even pulled up receipts and read some of the reviews.

One particular review read, “Pizza was late and overcooked, I actually disputed the charge with my bank because it was so bad. Also the owner is a cowardly child.”

Will didn’t deny leaving the reviews which resulted in Peter’s lawyer storming out and physically handing him a subpoena for defamation of character.

Pic credit: ABC

Martin Gelbspan exposed for having a girlfriend while filming

Martin Gelbspan was one of the season’s main villains. He got flack for calling Michelle “immature” for not dealing with her trauma while talking to the other men.

When he was sent home, he said a guy like him could do better than Michelle anyway.

However, it wasn’t his actions on the show that were discussed.

The other men accused him of having a girlfriend while on the show. Martin tried to insist that he knew the woman he was dating before he was on the show but didn’t start dating her until after.

However, the men insisted they knew otherwise. Martin even credited his experience with Michelle to his success in his current relationship but the men and viewers aren’t buying it.

Jamie Skaar proves he’s still the biggest villain

Pic credit: ABC

Jamie Skaar earned the title of the main villain of Michelle’s season during the Men Tell All.

Jamie got his own special entrance during which he blew a kiss and nobody cheered.

Jamie was infamous for creating and spreading a rumor about Michelle. He tried to cover his tracks by telling Michelle about the rumor and saying all of the other men were talking about it.

However, the men all knew they hadn’t been spreading the rumor and hadn’t even heard of it. When asked to step up, Jamie stayed quiet and didn’t take responsibility.

Even at the Men Tell All when there was video footage proving Jamie’s guilt, he refused to be accountable.

When Michelle came out, he tried to butter up but she did not let it slide. She called him out on the time that he said Michelle was on “spring break mode” and that he was better than all of the other men when he thought he wasn’t on camera.

Tayshia Adams runs off the stage in tears

Tayshia Adams may be a host but even she had her fair share of drama last night.

Kaitlyn Bristowe pointed out that Tayshia wasn’t wearing her engagement ring and encouraged her to speak out on it.

Tayshia became emotional when she revealed that she and Zac ended their engagement.

When Rodney stepped up to the stage for his interview, Tayshia ran off the stage as his clips were being shown.

It was clear that Tayshia still is in pain when it comes to her breakup.

A streaker shows his love for Rodney Mathews

Last, and perhaps least, was when an audience member decided he wanted a moment to shine.

Right toward the end of the episode, a man stood up, stripped down and ran onto the stage. He loudly proclaimed his love for Rodney Mathews by recreating the one-on-one date during which Rodney streaked on a dare.

Rodney seemed flustered rather than appreciative of his admirer as the streaker was escorted off stage by security.

All in all, The Bachelorette Men Tell All was packed with drama from start to finish.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.