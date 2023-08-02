1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shows off shrinking physique for ‘Movies night’

Amy Slaton is looking slimmer than ever these days and 1000-Lb. Sisters fans can’t get over how fantastic she looks.

The 35-year-old mom of two is living her best life this summer and, like millions of others, recently caught the new Barbie flick.

Amy captured a car selfie before heading into the movie and uploaded it to TikTok, where she has amassed over 300,000 followers.

In the snap, Amy sported her signature purple hair, natural-looking makeup, several pairs of stud earrings, and a sunflower-printed top.

Amy made a serious expression as she snapped her pre-movie selfie, and she was absolutely glowing as the iconic song Barbie Girl by Lady Aqua played in the background.

Text over her photo read, “Going to the movies,” and in the caption, Amy shared, “Movies night!!! 7/29/23 #barbie.”

Amy is looking slimmer than ever in a recent TikTok. Pic credit: @amyhalterman87/TikTok

Amy’s upload received more than 5,700 likes, and in the comments section, her fans and followers rushed to let her know how fabulous she looks amid her weight-loss transformation.

1000-Lb. Sisters fans gush over Amy Slaton’s slimmed-down figure

“You look so good!” one fan told Amy, with another commenter writing, “Looking amazing. Love the blue hair.”

More TikTokers flooded Amy’s comment section with compliments, letting her know how “good” and “beautiful” she looks.

“Your looking 🔥 🔥,” read another comment from an admirer.

“OMG U LOOK SO PRETTY,” gushed another, with one fan telling Amy that she looks “so damn good.”

Amy is back to a healthier lifestyle after regaining weight following weight-loss surgery

Amy was able to shed over 120 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery. But when she got pregnant with her first child, Gage, she regained some of the weight and quickly become pregnant with her second son, Glenn, after Gage’s birth.

Although Amy admittedly fell off the wagon, she recommitted herself to her weight loss transformation, using her sons as inspiration to get healthy again.

In March of this year, Amy proved that her efforts were paying off when she posted a full-body photo on Instagram.

In the post, Amy posed outside, clad in a black sundress, as she smiled big for the camera.

“Beautiful day to smile!!!” the TLC star wrote in the caption.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.