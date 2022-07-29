1000-Lb. Sisters: See how Amy Slaton’s sons are already bonding

Amy Slaton shows fans how her sons are already bonding. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton recently became a mom of two boys after giving birth just a few weeks ago.

She delivered her son, Glenn, via a planned C-section on July 5. With this being her second baby, Amy and her husband Michael now feel their family is complete.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been dreaming of being a mom for years. Now that it’s happened, she’s cherishing every moment with her kids and sharing their sweet interactions with her followers.

Amy’s oldest son, Gage, is just shy of turning 2. According to Amy, he’s already loving his role as big brother and always wants to make sure Glenn is doing alright.

Amy has already shared a handful of photos of her boys together, and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon.

Her Instagram page is quickly being flooded with adorable pictures of her boys connecting and building their bond with one another.

Amy Slaton shares a pic of her sons cuddling

It’s already been three weeks since Glenn joined his parents and big brother. Amy gave updates on her pregnancy regularly sharing her cravings, name possibilities, and how she was sticking to her diet.

Now that Glenn is here, she’s sharing how happy she is to have two healthy boys who she hopes will have a bond like the one she has with her sister, Tammy.

Amy recently shared a photo on Instagram showing her boys cuddling with one another as they took a nap. The brothers are sleeping next to each other as Gage has his arm around Glenn, holding him close.

In her caption, she revealed how Gage is always looking out for his baby brother. She wrote, “Happy 3 week[s] baby. Big bro always got your back. Between nap time cuddle[s] to make sure you are ok.”

Another picture in the post shows Gage standing in front of Glenn and watching him as he sleeps in a baby bouncer. It’s clear that Gage is taking his big brother role seriously and is already learning to protect his sibling.

A new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters is on the way

For months, fans have been asking the sisters when their show would be returning for another season. Although Amy has remained silent about the topic, Tammy has revealed that a new season is on the way.

According to Tammy, they just started filming Season 4 in June. She says fans should not expect to see the new episodes until sometime in 2023, however.

Amy was hesitant to return to the show because she wanted to focus on her family. She also admitted that the filming schedule took a toll on her body and was a lot to handle. She hoped to come to an agreement with the network about reducing the number of hours she had to film in a day before committing to a new season.

Amy has been quiet about her future on the show, leaving some fans wondering if an agreement was reached. Even if she is not on the show full-time, she will likely still make appearances since she will be helping her sister recover from her bariatric surgery that Tammy says she has finally been approved for.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.