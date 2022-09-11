1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares new pics of her son Glenn

Amy Slaton celebrates her son turning 2-months old. Pic credit: TLC

It’s already been two months since Amy Slaton gave birth to her son.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star became a mother of two this summer when her second son, Glenn, made his debut.

Amy was just a few months post-op from her gastric bypass surgery when she became pregnant with her oldest child, Gage.

After his birth, she was advised to wait a few years before trying to conceive again. However, months later, Amy discovered she was once again pregnant.

Although she was shocked, Amy admitted she wasn’t exactly doing anything to prevent getting pregnant. She embraced her pregnancy and shared her journey with fans online.

Now that both of her boys are here, Amy continues to share their updates and milestones with her social media followers.

Amy Slaton shares new pictures of her son

Recently, on Instagram, Amy posted a series of pictures celebrating Glenn turning 2-months old.

Amy showed Glenn on his back wearing a striped onesie while a placard with his age was next to him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her post saying, “Happy 2 months baby. Wow seem like it only been a week since u was born. So lucky to have you and gage as child. I’m truly blessed. Mum, dada and gage love you more than you could ever dream possible.”

Amy has shared that she is done having kids and feels that her family is complete with her two boys.

She has also talked about how she’s always desired to be a mom. Because of her weight, she was afraid she would never get the chance to safely have children, so now she feels that each of her sons are miracles.

Amy Slaton wants her kids to have a bond like the one she has with Tammy Slaton

Coming from a family of five kids, Amy and Tammy have shared they are the closest with one another. Being just over a year apart in age, they grew up being each other’s best friend. Their bond as adults is still very tight, despite their arguments and disagreements.

Now that Amy has her own children, she hopes their bond will be similar to the one she has with Tammy. The age gap between her kids is about the same as the one she has with her sister. So, she’s hoping they will connect in the same way and grow up being each other’s best friend.

Amy also hopes her boys will connect with their Aunt Tammy and have a great relationship with her. This is one reason why she is pushing her sister to be serious about her health goals and focus on losing weight.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.