1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares new pics of her son Gage, and gives update on her pregnancy

1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton shares pics of her son Gage, and new details on her pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton continues to share her family with the public, and to update fans on the progress of her pregnancy.

Since starring in 1000-Lb. Sisters with her siblings, Amy’s life has changed quite a bit. She’s gotten married, had gastric bypass surgery, had a baby, and bought a house. Each milestone was captured on film and fans cheered for her success.

Amy is now expecting her second child and has been keeping her fans in the loop with how things are going and how she’s preparing her oldest son, Gage, to become a big brother this summer.

Amy Slaton shares recent pics of son Gage

Since finding out she was pregnant with her son, Gage, Amy has shared how important being a mom is to her. She’s taken every chance she could to celebrate his growth and development and to share those special moments with her fans.

Recently, Amy posted new pictures on her Instagram page of Gage, who is just shy of turning 16 months old. The toddler, who fans think is the spitting image of his dad, Michael, is seen dressed in a Tasmanian Devil onesie, with his pacifier in his mouth while hanging out with his mom.

Amy shared that the outfit, which is sized for an 18 month old, is quite big on him, but he’s outgrowing his other clothes. In the past, she’s commented on how tiny he was and how finding clothes that fit him had been difficult.

In that same post, she answered questions from fans in the comments who wanted to know how things were going with her pregnancy. She responded by saying things are going “great,” but that she’s been getting heartburn. The cause has mainly been from drinking water, but she’s been using Tums to find relief.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy answers a fan’s question about her pregnancy. Pic credit: amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy is due to deliver her baby in July and will be having another boy. Although she previously stated they would be naming him John Allen, she’s recently revealed they have other names in mind and will wait until he’s born to make a final decision.

Will Amy continue filming 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Amy’s older sister and costar, Tammy, has been vocal about the state of their show recently. On her social media pages, she’s stated that there will be a Season 4 of the show, although they haven’t begun filming yet.

It’s not confirmed if Amy will return to the show, however. She’s been open about feeling stressed from the shooting schedule and requested that the production team shorten the number of hours she’s required to film. She’s stated it’s important to her that she spends more time with her son and remains healthy while pregnant.

Unlike her sister, she has not made any additional comments regarding the show and has kept her focus on her growing family and continuing her weight loss journey.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.