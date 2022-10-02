1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares adorable pics of her boys sleeping

Amy Slaton celebrates her sons in a new post on social media. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is loving being a mom of two.

This summer, she welcomed her second son with her husband, Michael. They named the baby Glenn and immediately felt he made their family complete.

Amy spent the bulk of her life dreaming of being a mom but was told her weight would make the goal almost impossible. Because of that, she decided to get serious about her health, and had bariatric surgery.

Thanks to the procedure, Amy lost over 120 pounds and safely delivered two children in just under two years.

Since their births, Amy has not been shy about sharing multiple exciting and sentimental moments of their lives with her fans online.

She recently shared a sweet tribute to her babies, showing a pic of herself embracing the special perks of being a parent.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton celebrates her sons with adorable pics

Amy recently shared a handful of photos to commemorate National Son Day. The day is dedicated to parents celebrating their sons and sharing the reasons they love them.

On Instagram, Amy showed her 467K followers some sweet moments with her kids, including her oldest, Gage, posing in a red cowboy hat and cuddling with her on her lap.

Amy also shared an adorable pic of herself asleep on the couch while she snuggles with her boys. They are laying on her chest as they also sleep.

Amy captioned her post saying, “Happy son day. I Love y’all so much.”

The candid moment shows the realities of being a parent, while also showing Amy’s fans that she is truly leaning into her role as a mother and enjoying the simple moments in her kids’ lives.

Amy Slaton has picked up a new hobby

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters may recall seeing Amy share a few of her hobbies on the show. She is a huge fan of horror and loves to watch scary movies with her husband and visit haunted houses and do ghost tours.

She is also a YouTuber and enjoys doing product reviews, unboxings, and viral challenges on her channel. The popularity of her videos helped launch her career with TLC.

Recently, Amy has gotten interested in resin art. It’s a crafting technique using epoxy that can be poured into different shapes and molds to create art pieces. Amy is working to perfect her skills and has begun sharing some of her creations on social media.

She has designed resin art in the shape of skulls, mermaid tails, crescent moons, and even Papa Smurf. It seems that Amy has found something else she is good at and enjoys sharing with her fans.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.