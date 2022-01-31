1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton reveals the gender of her second baby￼

1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton. Pic credit: TLC

Just before the highly anticipated Season 3 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs, Amy Slaton went to her YouTube page to share the gender reveal for her second child.

The video shows a handful of Amy and Michael’s family and friends gathered at their house. Each person voted on their guess for the gender, with the majority thinking the baby would be a girl. Amy did a quick reveal by flipping over a small poster board that read “It’s A Boy!”

As their family and friends cheered, Amy gave a small pout as she hoped she would be carrying a girl. However, she did show her excitement and stated the baby’s name will be John Allen.

Amy and Michael’s first child, Gage, turned 1 in November. Amy has stated she wanted her kids to be close in age so they can grow up having a close bond like she has with her sister, Tammy. Baby John Allen is due to arrive in July.

Amy wants to break the cycle of obesity for her children

Just before celebrating his 1st birthday, Amy and her husband Michael decided to contact a dietitian who specializes in the best nutrition for babies. The goal was to help create a plan to incorporate well-balanced meals for her children so that eating healthy would be normal for them.

Earlier in the season, Amy shared her concerns about how much Gage was eating. She described him as a bottomless pit, who was needing more food than usual to be satisfied. She said his eating was reminding her of Tammy’s eating habits, and she didn’t want that to become his reality.

While visiting the dietitian, she admitted to not focusing on portion sizes with Gage. She confessed that it wasn’t something she was taught growing up, so it was never a priority. She simply feeds him until he’s full.

Amy’s biggest fear is raising overweight children. She said she would never forgive herself if that happened, as she didn’t want them to have the same kind of childhood she had. She is committed to learning how to provide balanced meals for them and helping them understand the importance of being healthy.

Amy is creating the life she always wanted

Although she has gotten pregnant soon after her weight-loss surgery, and against her doctor’s recommendations, Amy continues to work towards her goals. While her progress has slowed down, she believes she will hit her target weight after delivering her baby.

During Season 3 of the show, fans have watched Amy purchase and remodel a bigger home for her growing family, travel by airplane for the first time, and take vacations with her family. These were things she always hoped to do but never felt it was possible when she was over 400-lbs.

She has also continued to support her sister, Tammy, and encourage her weight loss journey. While the sisters have had disagreements, Amy has been clear that she loves her sister and just wants her to be healthy. She wants her to live a long life and be around for her children. Tammy did not attend the gender reveal as she currently is in rehab.

