1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton is feeling ‘blessed’ as she reaches 32-weeks pregnant

Amy Slaton gives and update on her pregnancy as she gets closer to her due date. Pic credit TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is close to becoming a mom for the second time.

She’s currently pregnant with another boy, whom she says will be the last child for her and her husband, Michael. They are already parents to 18-month-old son, Gage, and are excited to expand their family.

As Amy gets closer to her due date, she is taking some time to reflect on her pregnancy journey and to prepare to have two kids under the age of two.

Amy says she is feeling ‘blessed’ to have her babies

Throughout her whole pregnancy, Amy has been posting updates for her followers on social media. She has been tracking her baby’s growth and development and sharing her cravings and birth plans with her fans.

In her latest update, she let fans know that she has reached 32-weeks pregnant. She posted a graphic from a baby tracker app which details the estimated length and weight of the baby and the different symptoms the expecting mom should anticipate.

According to Amy’s app, her baby is roughly the size of a jicama and is likely kicking more. Amy has confirmed in previous weeks that she can feel her baby constantly moving and kicking. She also recently shared that she is experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions which are common at this stage of her pregnancy.

Amy captioned her post saying, “Omg 32 weeks!!!! I’m so blessed to have Gage and how baby H. Mommy’s angels.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

When she initially announced her pregnancy, she said they were naming the baby John. However, the recently said they changed their minds and wanted to find a name related to horror movies. She said they have a few names picked out and will make a decision once the baby arrives.

Amy is due later this summer and says she plans to have a c-section. She also says she will have her tubes tied as she is not planning to have any more children.

Amy has always wanted to be a mom

Amy has stated on the show that becoming a mom was very important to her and something she always wanted. A big part of her weight-loss journey was to ensure she was able to safely conceive and deliver her children.

Going against her doctor’s recommendations, Amy got pregnant with her first child just months after having gastric bypass surgery. Although she did gain some weight during her pregnancy, she safely delivered her baby and returned to her strict diet.

Her second pregnancy was also a surprise to her doctors, who encouraged her to wait at least 2 years before conceiving again. However, she claims she has done well on her diet during this pregnancy and both she and her baby are doing well.

Amy has stated that she will continue with her weight loss after giving birth, as she has not hit her goal weight just yet. She also says she will focus on teaching her children healthy eating habits and ensure they have a good relationship with food. She says this is something she didn’t have growing up and she wants better for her family.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.