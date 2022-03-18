1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton and husband Michael Halterman celebrate their wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman, are celebrating another year of marriage.

The parents to 16-month-old Gage are settling into their new home as they prepare for the arrival of their second son this summer.

The 1000-lb sisters star has been married to her beau since 2019 and often shares the couple’s personal moments on camera for the show, which is expected to return for Season 4.

Amy and Michael celebrate their anniversary

Amy recently took to her Instagram page to give a special shoutout to her husband, Michael, on their wedding anniversary.

She posted a picture they took shortly after discovering that she was pregnant with the couple’s eldest child to celebrate the occasion. In her caption, she says, “Just wanted to take the time out and wish my wonderful husband a very happy wedding anniversary. I love you so much!!!”

The couple eloped in 2017, having a small private wedding with just the two of them. However, Amy shared on an episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters that she always hoped to have a wedding where her loved one could attend. So, in 2019, the couple had an official ceremony in front of their closest friends and family members. The wedding was featured in Season 1 of the show.

Amy and Michael met when they were just out of high school, although they didn’t enter into a romantic relationship until many years later.

Fans have grown to know Michael as a man of few words, as he rarely speaks on the show, but is always present to support both Amy and Tammy. In addition to the show, Amy continues to build her social media career with her YouTube channel, while Michael works as a mill operator. They recently bought a new home in Kentucky to help accommodate their growing family.

What are Amy’s plans for Season 4?

Recently, Amy’s older sister and co-star, Tammy, revealed that they have begun filming for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. While Tammy has confirmed her spot on the show, it is still unclear how much of Amy fans will see in the upcoming season.

Previously, Amy was adamant about not continuing to film unless the shooting schedule was adjusted and required her to film for fewer hours each day. Amy cited that the time obligations were becoming stressful for her, and she just wanted to focus on her family and her pregnancy.

Amy has not spoken anymore about her thoughts on Season 4, although she has visited Tammy on set as the show films her scenes from the rehab facility. With her second child due this summer, some fans may be wondering about Amy’s presence in the upcoming season.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and is streaming on Discovery+.