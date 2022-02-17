1000-Lb. Best Friends: Vannessa gets support from fans after trying on a bikini

1000-Lb. Best Friends star Vannessa Cross is gaining support from fans. Pic credit: TLC

TLC recently debuted a new show focusing on weight loss and health. 1000-Lb. Best Friends follows four childhood friends as they support one another on their individual journeys to lose weight.

Vannessa, Meghan, Tina, and Ashely make up the cast. The show is loosely inspired by Amy and Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters, and focuses on the importance of friendship and sisterhood alongside health and wellness.

Although the series has just started, viewers are already impressed with the ladies and are eager to see them reach their goals and grow in their relationships.

Vannessa gets support from 1000-Lb. Best Friends viewers

Vannessa, who first appeared in the TLC show Too Large with her friend Meghan, has had a major impact on viewers already.

Of the four women, she is the largest and recognizes she has a long road ahead to hit her goal weight. However, she says she is motivated to be an example for her children and to finally be successful on her health journey.

In a recent Instagram post on the TLC official Instagram account, Vannessa is shown trying on a bikini – something she says she’s always wanted to do. While she isn’t at her goal weight yet, it was a way to motivate herself to kickstart her journey.

In the comments, Vannessa received compliments from fans who encouraged her goal of wanting a new swimsuit.

One fan commented, “Get it girl. Feel comfortable in your own skin.”

Another user showed their support to Vannessa by commenting, “She has way more confidence than I do as a size 8.”

She has stated some of her other goals include being able to travel, easily shop for clothes, and go down a waterslide – something viewers witnessed her get emotional over in a recent episode.

Vannessa shares her story with the public

A single mom of two boys, who tragically lost her husband to cancer in 2016, Vannessa has struggled with weight for most of her life. She admits to using food as a way to hide from her problems and to be a comfort.

In the show, she described growing up poor, and at one time living in a car with her family. To keep her calm and distract her from their situation, her mother would feed her snacks and junk food, which started her food addiction.

She now lives with her sister, Jakie, sharing the small home with her boys. Vannessa has stated that her sister does not support her weight loss journey and often brings food home that is not part of her diet.

When asked about it, Jakie says, “Vannessa will be angry if she doesn’t eat the junk food because she will be hungry.” She tells Vannessa, “you can’t live on just salads” to justify the unhealthy foods she brings home.

Vannessa is seen on the show begging her sister to support her on her diet. She pleads for her to stop bringing in the sugary foods, repeating, “you’re killing me” as she fights back tears.

Fans will likely see more drama between Vannessa and Jakie as the season progresses.

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.