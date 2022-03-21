1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross reveals her past as a sex worker

1000-Lb. Best Friends star Vannessa Cross shares her past as a sex worker. Pic credit: TLC

TLC’s novice show, 1000-Lb. Best Friends continues to grow an audience each week as four women work together to lose weight and take control of their health.

Vannessa Cross, who has become known as the group’s more outspoken friend, has revealed many of the struggles she’s faced in her life that have contributed to her weight gain over the years.

In a recent episode, she shares a secret that she believes has been a major hurdle in her life.

Vannessa opens up about her past in therapy

Part of the friend’s journey to overall wellness also includes going to therapy to confront issues they’ve buried. While Vannessa stated she was not thrilled about the idea of talking to a therapist, she agreed to the sessions as a favor to her friend and costar, Meghan.

The women met with a psychologist to discuss their struggles with losing weight. When it was her turn, Vannessa began to share how some details from her past had caused her shame, which led her to overeat.

She says, “There are things I’ve done in my past. Things I’ve just – physically and emotionally had to do. When it comes to the sex trade, and like, hustling, I feel so shameful at times for the fact that I’ve had to sell my body in order just to have food for myself to provide for my children.”

Vannessa revealed that it’s been roughly eight years since she’s worked in the sex industry and says it was an “extremely dark time in my life.” She adds that she only did it to provide for her family, and although her situation has changed over the years, she still feels the pain it caused her.

Vannessa is focusing on her mental and physical health

While in therapy, Vannessa shared that only her sister and close friend Meghan knew about her past life. She kept the secret to herself because she felt it was too hard to talk about.

During the show, she often speaks about how her past traumas have pushed her to find comfort in food. She acknowledged that her overeating is connected to the pain and guilt she feels and says she is ready to work through it, although she knows it will take time.

Vannessa, who has been overweight since childhood, has pushed herself out of her comfort zone by talking to a therapist. She says she’s never trusted therapy but is learning that the only way she will be able to overcome her past is to talk about it.

In addition to focusing on her mental health, she can be seen on the show trying new workouts and fitness plans to get her body moving. The mother of two says she wants to be an example for her children and show them they can all live healthy lives.

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.