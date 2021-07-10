10 of the most successful Bachelor Nation influencers

Bachelor Nation has churned out multiple successful influencers over the last few years. Pic credit: @Ashelyiaconetti/Nickviall/Instagram

The Bachelor franchise is known for their catch phrase, “here for the right reasons,” and those “reasons” are looking for love and marriage, not becoming famous.

Since the dawn of the social media age, The Bachelor franchise’s most popular contestants have made a career out of being on the show, from promoting various products on Instagram to hosting podcasts.

Going on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette has become one of the fastest ways to become an Instagram influencer overnight, with fan-favorite contestants sometimes gaining millions of followers the day after they’re eliminated.

If you don’t leave the show with a ring on your finger, at least you’ll leave with lucrative advertising deals on Instagram, a podcast, or a career in hosting.

Actually, influence is worth way more than being The Bachelor or Bachelorette themselves.

Just don’t get caught looking for these things or you’ll be like a baby seal thrown to the sharks.

And while becoming an influencer is not considered one of the “right reasons” for being on the show, plenty of still-active Bachelor Nation alumni are making a killing off their time on TV. Here are 10 of the most successful Bachelor Nation stars, who took their 15 minutes of fame and extended it into an entire career.

1. Hannah Godwin

Hannah Godwin has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram.

Hannah Godwin appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, getting dumped during the infamous fence jumping finale.

While she didn’t end up with Colton, she did find her love match on Bachelor in Paradise where she got engaged to Dylan Barbour.

Hannah has amassed a following of 1.5 million on Instagram, and she started a YouTube channel about a year ago and has 122,000 followers on the platform.

On Instagram, Hannah shares mostly fashion-related content, and her fiance Dylan features quite often as well. Hannah has advertised brands such as Shein, Revolve, RumHaven, Vizerapp, and Elemis.

2. Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams has amassed 1.8 million followers. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram.

Tayshia Adams is a huge fan favorite in Bachelor Nation. She’s another survivor of Colton Underwood’s season and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise as well.

She took over as The Bachelorette on the most recent season after Clare Crawley found her fiance Dale Moss within 2 weeks (yeah, you read that right.)

Tayshia came in like a breath of fresh air, and in the end, got engaged to Zac Clark. Since starting out her career in Bachelor Nation, Tayshia has acquired 1.8 million Instagram followers, become co-host of the Clickbait podcast (which discusses Bachelor Nation content), and become co-host of The Bachelorette along with Kaitlyn Bristowe after Chris Harrison’s exit.

Tayshia does less advertising on her Instagram, and has made more of a career outside social media. She had a one-time hosting gig at Entertainment Tonight and appeared on the cover of Modeliste Magazine.

3. Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron frequently posts pictures of himself and his fit body. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram.

Tyler Cameron is one of the biggest fan-favorite contestants to ever appear on The Bachelorette.

From his salmon suit to his gentlemanly ways, who wasn’t devastated when Hannah chose the dog food jingle guy, Jed Wyatt, over him?

Even Hannah knew she made a mistake and asked him out for a drink during the live After the Final Rose, basically begging for a second chance.

Tyler’s Instagram is full of pictures of himself, most likely to please his thirsty, female audience, who make up the majority of his 2.1 million followers.

While he does share ads on Instagram, partnering with brands like Bulletproof and Optimum Nutrition, he also sells merchandise with his Instagram pictures on it (hoodies, coffee cups, T-shirts, etc.)

Tyler also jumped on the bandwagon, as so many Bachelor Nation contestants have done before him, and wrote a book called You Deserve Better.

4. Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown has 2.6 million Instagram followers and won Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram.

Hannah Brown will forever be known as The Bachelorette who not only dumped the angel that is Tyler Cameron, but chose Jed Wyatt, and got her heart broken.

Despite this massive mistake, Hannah has made quite the career for herself after joining the Bachelor franchise.

Not only does she have 2.6 million followers, partnering with Show Me Your Mumu for much of her fashion-related content, but Hannah also has a YouTube channel with 197,000 followers.

In 2019, she won Dancing with the Stars though she has yet to write a tell-all book like so many of her peers.

In February 2021, Hannah introduced her new boyfriend Adam Woolard on Instagram in a Valentine’s Day post.

5. Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti has quite a few brand partnerships on her Instagram. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram.

She cried so many tears during her time within the Bachelor franchise you could probably blame Ashley Iaconetti for the rise in the oceans, and put that global warming debate to rest.

After first appearing on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, Ashley went on to appear in Bachelor Winter Games and multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise where she met future husband Jared Haibon.

Ashley boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and the majority of her photos are advertisements.

In her most recent posts, she has partnered with Modern Fertility, Afterpay USA, Altreno, and Realself; that’s only since June.

Ashley is clearly making bank from all these influencer partnerships. On top of Instagram, the Bachelor alum writes a column for Cosmopolitan, recapping the latest Bachelor episodes, and constantly appears on Bachelor Podcasts and shows giving her commentary.

6. Sean and Catherine Lowe

Sean and Catherine Lowe have amassed a huge Instagram following as well as multiple lucrative partnerships. Pic credit: @catherinegiudici/Instagram.

Bachelor Nation’s resident power couple, Sean and Catherine Lowe have made a lucrative career for themselves, with their hands in multiple cookie jars.

The pair have a furniture line called Home with Wayfair, stationary company LoweCo., and Sean has written a book called For the Right Reasons.

They are frequently rolled out by Bachelor producers for appearances on After the Final Rose tapings, or to give advice to future Bachelor and Bachelorette leads.

The successful couple appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars early on in their relationship.

On top of all this, Sean has 1.3 million Instagram followers, and Catherine has 1.4 million. They focus mostly on family-related content, partnering with brands like American Girl and Kinderjoy.

7. Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe not only has 1.9 million Instagram followers but has a scrunchie line and a wine label. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram.

With 1.9 million Instagram followers, Kaitlyn Bristowe is one of Bachelor Nation’s most successful influencers and is crazy busy with a whole host of other business ventures.

She has her own line of scrunchies (interesting choice) and a wine label called Spade and Sparrows.

She hosts the Off The Vine podcast and has just started co-hosting the new season of The Bachelorette along with Tayshia Adams. But, most importantly, she won Dancing with the Stars.

Kaitlyn is engaged to fellow Bachelor alum Jason Tartick, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and his face can be found quite often throughout her Instagram feed.

8. Nick Viall

Nick Viall has 1.1 million Instagram followers as well as an essential oils company and a successful podcast. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram.

If anyone has immersed themselves in the very deep waters of Bachelor Nation, it’s Nick Viall.

He was the runner-up on two seasons of The Bachelorette, did a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, and became The Bachelor himself.

Not only does he have 1.1 million Instagram followers, where he has ads for Brook Linen, Rum Haven, and he’s even done ads for Plenty of Fish, the dating website. Also an entrepreneur, Nick has an essential oils line called Natural Habits.

His most well-known work at the moment is his podcast Viall Files, where he frequently interviews guests from Bachelor Nation.

9. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have a big family of which they share frequently on Instagram. Pic credit: @jadelizroper/Instagram.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met during Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the finale. Since then, they’ve gotten married and had three kids (one of whom was born in a closet apparently) so their social media presence is mostly family-oriented.

Jade has 1.5 million Instagram followers and shares heartfelt and honest captions about the realities of motherhood.

Peppered in are ads for things like Mr. Clean, Lumenis Aesthetic, and FabFitFun. Jade also co-hosts a podcast with fellow Bachelor alum Carly Waddell called Mommies Tell All.

Apparently, having a podcast is the new black, but at least this one isn’t Bachelor related.

10. Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett is a major influencer on Instagram. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram.

Demi Burnett has always been the firecracker of Bachelor Nation, and it makes you wonder what would happen if you put her in a room with Corinne Olympios. Would the whole world implode?

After appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Demi appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she was part of the first same-sex relationship when a girl she was dating off the show, Kristian Haggerty, showed up. The pair became engaged during the finale but later broke up.

Though Demi hasn’t done much compared to others in Bachelor Nation, if you consider Podcasts and tell-all books to be a career, she has 1.2 million Instagram followers and recently appeared on The Celebrity Dating Game.

Being an Instagram influencer is a busy job, and Demi has partnered with brands like Natural Cycles, GLAMGLOW, and UV Vodka.