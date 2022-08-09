Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reconciliation ‘not in the cards’ 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits for good after ending their 9-month fling. Pic credit: kimkardashian/Instagram

Last week, sources confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison called it quits.

The pair reportedly ended on amicable terms after nine months of dating.

The two have not yet commented on why they split, and as of today, Kim Kardashian has not deleted the couple’s photos on her Instagram account.

Although any insight into the couple’s reasoning for parting is speculation, some sources have claimed the couple split due to their significant age gap.

The 41-year-old mother of 4 has many more responsibilities than the 28-year-old comedian. Kim has repeatedly stated that her children come first, which leaves her with less time to travel with her adventurous younger lover.

A source told PEOPLE, “Things heated up quickly in the beginning when he could travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are over for good

Some fans were hopeful that the reality star and SNL alum would eventually rekindle their relationship. Others claimed the SKIMS owner was leaving Pete for ex-husband Kanye West.

Another unnamed source has claimed that while the breakup may have come as a shock, “They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn’t sudden.”

Furthermore, those rooting for Kim and Pete will be sad to know that it is unlikely the pair will reignite their flame.

The source continued to say, “Getting back together is not in the cards right now.”

A brief timeline of Kim and Pete’s relationship

Rumors began after the two shared a kiss during a Saturday Night Live skit when Kim hosted the popular NBC show.

After the pair began dating, Kim made it clear that the comedian would not be meeting her kids anytime soon, claiming she wanted to wait six months before introducing Pete to the four children she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

However, after six months of dating, Pete was photographed out and about with Kim’s children.

There was even speculation that Kim was open to the idea of having more children after an interview where Pete shared that he was excited about fatherhood.

Perhaps most notably, Pete was seen with a new tattoo that appeared to be the initials honoring Kim’s children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

But, whatever plans Kim may have had to expand her family with Pete have since been extinguished.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.