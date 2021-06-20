Ragnarok Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli on Ragnarok. Pic credit: Netflix

Ragnarok was a surprise hit for Netflix when it arrived in 2020. Movie fans know who Thor is and Marvel fans already saw Thor: Ragnarok.

While this has nothing to do with Marvel Comics’ version of Thor, it does have to do with Thor from Norse Mythology, bringing him to the modern-day in a teenage coming-of-age story.

Ragnarok takes place in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Norway, a town plagued by terrible climate change caused by industrial pollution.

This is all due to factories owned by the Jutul family, which happens to be classic Norse Frost Giants. Ragnarok, the event, refers to the end of days where the gods fall and Earth resets itself.

It is up to the people of Edda, specifically the youngsters, to stop them. Magne, a teenager in the town, turns out to be the reincarnation of Thor, and his half-brother Laurits is the reincarnation of Loki.

Together, with other gods hiding in the town, they have to stop the Jutul family before the frost giants destroy the Earth.

The second season of Ragnarok ended with a major cliffhanger, as Magne finally got his powers back after losing them early on. He did this by forging Mjolnir, the weapon of choice for Thor, and he rained thunder and lightning down on the Jutul children, but the war for the end of days is yet to come.

Here is everything we know so far about Ragnarok Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Ragnarok?

Netflix has not announced a renewal for Ragnarok Season 3. However, with the second season ending with a major cliffhanger, leaving the show hanging at that point would be a cruel trick for Netflix to play on viewers.

Release date latest: When does Ragnarok Season 3 come out?

If Netflix brings back Ragnarok for a Season 3, expect it to come out in 2022.

Ragnarok Season 1 hit on January 31, 2020, and the Norwegian series was a surprise hit. It caused Netflix to renew it and Season 2 hit on May 27, 2021.

News on a third season could hit as soon as late June or early July after Netflix collects its viewing numbers.

If it does get renewed, expect it to have six episodes, the same as the first two seasons.

Ragnarok Season 3 cast updates

The main cast members of Ragnarok would return if there is a Season 3.

This includes David Stakston as Magne Seier, the reincarnation of Thor and Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier, Magne’s half brother, and the reincarnation/reinvention of Loki.

Herman Tømmeraas should return as Fjor while Theresa Frostad Eggesbø should be back as Saxa, the children of the Jutul family.

Emma Bones would return as Gry, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier, Magne’s and Laurits’ mother, and Gísli Örn Garðarsson as Vidar, the villain of the Netflix series.

Ragnarok Season 3 spoilers

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age series about teenagers in Norway who learn they are reincarnated gods, specifically the Norse gods of Thor and his brethren.

There are also weather changes on Earth, made worse by a corporation that is polluting the air. This corporation is also part of the Norse chain. They are the Jutul family, which are the frost giants in a new form, doing what they have always done.

In Season 2, Magne has come to terms with the fact he is the reincarnated Thor, the God of Thunder, and he prepares for a new war between the gods and frost giants as the End Times (Ragnarok in Norse mythology) closes in.

Magne lost his powers early in the second season, but that changed by the end. He finally forged Mjolnir, so he has Thor’s ultimate weapon at his disposal, which also brings him the full powers of the God of Thunder.

Season 2 also saw Laurits become comfortable with the fact he is Loki, and as both a trickster god and a frost giant, he should be a strong ally to the fight against the Jutul family.

However, this is Loki, so he could choose to switch sides and help the Frost Giants, or more likely, play both sides against each other, only out for himself. That is the Loki fans know and love.

However, there is also the Jörmungandr serpent Laurits birthed, and there is a good chance that will grow into the gigantic World Serpent that doomed Thor in Norse mythology.

