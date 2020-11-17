Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Rachel Maddow still isn’t filming her show due to coronavirus quarantine


By
Rachel Maddow pictured on a New York street
Rachel Maddow has now been quarantining for ten days. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Henrymcgee

MSNBC’s political commentator Rachel Maddow is still in quarantine after she had close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and she’s also still not filming.

The 47-year-old presenter of The Rachel Maddow show has been off the air since November 7.  She stresses that she has, so far, tested negative for COVID-19 but that she is taking all the proper precautions.

The quarantine came at a difficult time for a political commentator, just as the results of the election were still coming in on November 7, and the ballot controversy is still not completely resolved.

The Rachel Maddow show has continued without its host, with various members of the MSNBC team filling in for her.

She has remained very active on social media, where she has continued to tweet about various political news stories, but she’s not yet given us a date as to when she’ll return to our screens.

Fans are wondering when Rachel Maddow will return

Maddow has received a ton of good wishes from her many fans, but some are clearly getting impatient with her absence from the show. One fan asked on Twitter how long has she been quarantining, “It feels like 4 months,” they added.

Tweeter asks how long Maddow has been quarantining
Pic credit: @Veronicaromm/Twitter

Special Olympics athlete and anti-bullying advocate Derek “Tank” Schottle tweeted Maddow on Monday night and told her that he was thinking of her while she quarantined. A mere thirteen minutes later, Rachel had responded with a message of thanks and an update on how she’s doing.

She wrote: “Thank you, Tank! I really appreciate your kind words. Quarantine is no fun, but I’m trying to do my part to make sure I keep everyone around me safe.”

She then added: “Congratulations on your Special Olympics success, Tank — I look forward to seeing everything you’ll do in the future! Stay safe!”

Rachel Maddow tweet
Pic credit: @maddow/Twitter

In the meantime,  MSNBC’s Ali Velshi took to Twitter to say he’d be filling in for Maddow once again. He stressed to Maddow’s fans that it’s still her show with the same team that Rachel always uses. He reiterated: “But it’s her show – I’m just going to be speaking the words & asking the questions. Same team & same news.”

Ali Velshi confirms he's filling in for Maddow
Pic credit: @AliVelshi/Twitter

When will Rachel Maddow be back on air?

Rachel hasn’t yet said when she will return. Ten days ago, she said she “will be at home quarantining ’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

However, New York state guidelines suggest that people should quarantine for 14 days. This means that so long as Rachel doesn’t start exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, she should be able to return to work as early as Friday, November 20, but perhaps, Monday, November 23 is more likely.

Rachel Maddow has long been associated with the American political left and is a long-term critic of outgoing President Trump, who she once claimed could “bring about the death of the Republic.” She has also been a vocal critic of the Republican party’s health care policies.

The Rachel Maddow Show airs weeknights at 9/8c on MSNBC.

Jerry Brown
Jerry Brown
Jerry was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, but is now based in the UK. He specializes in true crime and entertainment news stories. When... read more
Jerry Brown
Latest posts by Jerry Brown (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments