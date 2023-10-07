Rachel Bilson claps back at Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘judgmental’ comment about her sex life on The View

Actress Rachel Bilson isn’t thrilled about Whoopi Goldberg’s comment about her sex life.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi brought up Rachel’s podcast, Broad Ideas.

In a previous moment on Rachel’s podcast, she discussed middle-aged men and their sex lives with co-host Olivia Allen.

“This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women… but it all depends, maybe he’s been in decade [-long] relationships, totally respectable,” Rachel revealed.

She confirmed to US Magazine that she found it weird when middle-aged men have had few sexual partners.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, she did admit that it’s not fair to judge someone based on their sexual history.

Whoopi Goldberg slams Rachel Bilson on The View

Although Rachel retracted her comments, Whoopi slammed her on The View for her controversial statement.

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners – any sexual partners. Why is it your business?” Whoopi questioned.

She added, “Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to.

“Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the other way around] and you’re mad. I don’t understand,” Whoopi concluded.

This prompted a response from Rachel, who admitted that she had been a fan of Whoopi’s for a long time.

Rachel Bilson responds to Whoopi Goldberg

Rachel first admitted to EW that since she was a fan of Whoopi, she was initially concerned when she saw that Whoopi had criticized something she had said.

However, Rachel doesn’t regret what she said, even if she took her comments back, because her podcast is a “very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking.”

“I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it,” Rachel continued.

She added that “it doesn’t matter” and revealed that maybe in the past, she “would have looked at it [judgmentally],” but not anymore.

“I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.”

However, since Rachel retracted her statement, she revealed that she doesn’t actually feel that way and was just having a conversation, and feels that The View didn’t capture the conversation correctly.

“It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that,” Rachel said. “That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.