Queen of the South Season 5 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Queen of the South is a USA Network television crime drama that has released its first few seasons on Netflix as well.

However, with the end of Season 4, it seems there is more story to tell, and it is unclear when Season 5 will hit USA Network before eventually transitioning over to Netflix (which is where it originally airs in the U.K.).

Here is everything you need to know about Queen of the South Season 5.

Queen of the South on USA Network

Queen of the South is based on the bestselling novel La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It is also an adaptation of the telenovela of the same name, which aired on Telemundo.

The series depicts the rise of Teresa Mendoza, a young woman from Mexico who becomes rich when she becomes a powerful drug trafficker.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Queen of the South?

The good news is that Queen of the South is returning for Season 5.

Deadline reported last August that USA Network renewed Queen of the South for a fifth season, and that will make the series the longest-running scripted drama series on USA Network since Suits aired on the network (Monday Night Raw not included).

While the crime drama series is not critically acclaimed, it is great when it comes to ratings for the network.

Airing on Thursdays, Queen of the South was the number one cable drama show in 2019 for the demos, including 18-49, 18-34, 25-54, and P2+ – hitting the sweet spot that advertisers love.

Release date latest: When is Queen of the South Season 5 likely to come out?

Sadly, the date for the return of Queen of the South remains unknown.

The fifth season was in production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and production was shut down until further notice.

“Season five was interrupted due to COVID. We have no idea when we will resume shooting or when we will premiere,” Daiyln Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

This means that the return is based on when production resumes and how much was finished before the shutdown occurred.

The first four seasons of Queen of the South consisted of 13 episodes. Season 1 premiered on June 23, 2016, Season 2 on June 8, 2017, Season 3 on June 21, 2018, and Season 4 on June 6, 2019.

With that in mind, Season 5 should have hit last month. This timeline also makes it seem like a lot of the season should have completed filming before the shutdown earlier this year.

Depending on when the shutdown occurred when it comes to production, resuming filming could mean that the series could return to USA Network as soon as fall 2020.

According to a promo that aired at the end of Season 4, Teresa said, “Those Russians, they’re the most ruthless sons of b**ches that walk the Earth.”

Since no other TV series could film during the pandemic either, USA Network could move it into the fall television season, instead, to make up for whatever the network had planned.

At the worst, USA Network might push it off to 2021 to keep it on the same schedule, with just a year off in between.

What is known is that Season 5 will be a shorter season, at only 10 episodes, according to Rodriguez on Twitter.

Queen of the South Season 5 cast updates

The one thing that is assured is that Alice Braga will return to play Teresa Mendoza, the main character of Queen of the South.

There is also almost a 100 percent chance that Hemky Madera returns as Teresa’s longtime ally, Pote Galvez, while Molly Burnett will be back as Teresa’s confidant, Kelly Anne Van Awken.

In Season 4, Queen of the South also introduced Vera Cherny as Russian drug dealer Oksana Volkova, and there is a reason to think that she should return as well.

Also confirmed to return to Season 5 of Queen of the South is James Valdez (Peter Gadiot), who plays an ally of Teresa. James was missing from most of the end of Season 4 but will be back next season.

Julian Silva (Tony Parra) and Alfonso Herrera (Javier Jimenez) will not be back, as anyone who watched Season 4 knows.

Queen of the South on Netflix

Fans in the United States watch new episodes of Queen of the South on USA Network.

However, in the U.K., Netflix is where the show airs.

As for fans in the United States who want to catch up, all four seasons of Queen of the South are available to stream on Netflix in America as well.

This is important because of how Season 4 of Queen of the South ended. A bloodied James shows up and tells Teresa, “They’re coming for you.”

Is it the Russians, or is it the DEA? Either way, things appear to be getting dangerous again for Teresa and her business.

Queen of the South Season 5 will return to USA Network either in 2020 or 2021.