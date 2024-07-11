Prince Harry faces an ESPY Award dilemma as PR experts think he should decline

Prince Harry has been headlining the news since word has gotten out that ESPN wants to honor him with an ESPY award.

The ESPY ceremony is slated to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 11, 2024, but the award slated for Prince Harry is not without controversy.

Prince Harry has famously founded The Invictus Games with the mission of rehabilitation wounded warriors around the world.

It gives the prince an outlet to help veterans, a cause that has been dear to his heart since his years of service in the British Army before marrying Meghan Markle and removing himself from working royal life.

Prince Harry is slated to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, but many people are upset that ESPN has chosen him for the award.

Change.org has a petition asking ESPN to reconsider its decision to award Prince Harry this particular award, which has garnered 75,000 signatures as of this writing.

Public relations experts think Harry should decline the award

Some experts believe that Harry should politely decline the award. With so many people protesting Prince Harry’s receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, some say accepting it could cause a PR nightmare.

Prince Harry and Meghan already have image problems with him and his ongoing estrangement from his family, let alone the news that he has not even met his father-in-law. Meghan keeps trying to turn herself around with her new American Rivieria Orchard venture.

GBN reports that a public relations expert, Michael Cole, shared, “He should either politely decline the award because it is so controversial, or he should not accept it in person because we don’t want to see him being booed.”

Another expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, shared with Fox News, “There has been a fierce backlash against Harry getting the Pat Tillman award. The Invictus Games, which help wounded military personnel, both serving and veterans, which he created a decade ago, is the reason for the award.”

Meghan’s friend Serena Williams will be presenting at the ESPYs

Prince Harry could have problems declining the award since one of his wife’s best friends will be presenting alongside the singer Ciara.

Meghan and Serena are longtime friends, with Serena being her first guest on her podcast, Business Insider reports.

It would not be a good look for Prince Harry to snub an event where she is supposed to present him with an award.

Either way, Prince Harry’s choices are likely to cause potential problems with his public relations or his wife. He may keep his home life happy and let the rest work itself out.