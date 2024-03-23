Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune co-workers ‘sighing with relief,’ glad to see him go

Pat Sajak only has a few more months left to host Wheel of Fortune before he retires, but it appears he doesn’t have a farewell party to look forward to.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat will bid adieu to Wheel of Fortune this June upon the completion of Season 41.

He made the announcement in June 2023, telling Wheel of Fortune viewers that the “time had come” for him to hang up his hat as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” Pat said of his tenure, adding, “Many thanks to you all.”

With Pat’s impending retirement just around the corner, Wheel of Fortune viewers have anticipated a big send-off for the 77-year-old.

But, according to sources who spoke with Closer Weekly, Pat’s co-workers have no such plans, and in fact, they’re happy to say sayonara to the Chicago native.

Sources tell the outlet that Pat’s exit has been met with “sighs of relief” from his colleagues.

Pat Sajak’s co-workers reportedly have no plans to wish him farewell

“They aren’t even planning a goodbye party for him, and he’s not happy about it,” the insiders revealed.

“He would have thought they’d have some sort of celebration planned — cake and champagne at the very least — but no one’s told him anything,” their statement continued.

Apparently, Pat’s co-workers “hardly did anything” for his 40th anniversary as host, leading him to believe that he shouldn’t expect any big extravaganza upon his exit.

“He doesn’t think they’ll throw something together at the last minute,” added the Wheel of Fortune insiders. “Let’s just say he’s not holding his breath.

Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White is ready to start the show alongside Ryan Seacrest

According to the sources, if Pat is going to have a big send-off, that means his successor, Ryan Seacrest, would have to be invited, something they called “incredibly uncomfortable for everyone involved.”

Word on the street is that Pat “resents” Ryan, which would account for some major uncomfortableness at Pat’s farewell party.

Pat’s trusty sidekick and co-host, the illustrious Vanna White, is also reportedly happy that no party is planned for him.

“She can’t wait to start the new show,” Closer Weekly reports. “Everyone is excited — except Pat, of course.”

Pat took on the role of host of Wheel of Fortune in 1981, filling former host Chuck Woollery’s shoes.

Wheel of Fortune’s evening syndicated debut happened in 1983, with Vanna joining Pat in 1982 on the daytime version of the show.

Since then, the weeknight game show has become a TV staple for viewers who tune in, totaling nearly 8 million each and every night.