Pat Sajak teases Vanna White can host Wheel of Fortune: ‘Maybe next season’

With just months left on the job as Wheel of Fortune’s host, is Pat Sajak giving up his position to his longtime sidekick, Vanna White?

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat and Vanna shared an exchange that has some viewers scratching their heads.

When the episode featured a glimpse at Glucksrad — the German version of Wheel of Fortune — Pat noted that their show does “something interesting.”

Pat explained to Vanna, “The host and the hostess decide who’s going to be at the puzzle board and who is going to be at the wheel.”

A curious Vanna asked in response, “And then they switch in the middle?”

Pat quipped, “We should try that,” adding, “Maybe next season.”

Pat Sajak will retire following Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune

Pat and Vanna’s banter comes on the heels of Pat announcing his departure from the long-running weeknight game show.

In June 2023, the 77-year-old TV icon told his fans and followers, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

Pat announced his retirement last summer. Pic credit: @PatOnWheel/X

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

At the conclusion of Season 41, Pat’s shoes will be filled by another television legend, Ryan Seacrest.

The American Idol host announced his latest gig on Instagram shortly after Pat made his statement.

In his post, Ryan told his followers that he was “truly humbled” to be stepping into Pat’s footsteps.

Ryan praised Pat for always “celebrating” Wheel of Fortune contestants and for making viewers at home “feel at ease.”

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Ryan added.

In a December 2023 interview with E! News, Ryan elaborated on working with Vanna, 66, next season on Wheel of Fortune and had nothing but nice things to say about the illustrious tile-turner.

“Of course, being next to Vanna, she’s a legend. She’s an icon,” Ryan shared.

The 48-year-old radio host added, “We spent a little time shooting some promos for next season, and she’s just so down to Earth. She’s exactly what you would expect.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers have been vocal about who they want to see on the show after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Wheel of Fortune viewers have expressed mixed emotions when it comes to Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak.

While many were excited to hear that Ryan would be joining the franchise, others were less than enthused about the idea.

Ryan’s adversaries voiced their dismay on social media, with some claiming they would “be done” with Wheel of Fortune once Ryan takes over as host, commenting, “NOBODY wants Seacrest!!”

There are lots of potential changes happening at Sony Pictures Television. Between Pat Sajak retiring, Ryan Seacrest coming on board, and Vanna White’s future on the show being up in the air for months, Wheel of Fortune viewers have been vocal about what they would like to see transpire.

As some griped about Ryan hosting Wheel of Fortune, others were hopeful that Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, would take on a bigger role within the franchise and replace Vanna White.

If that happens, it won’t be for a while yet since Vanna recently signed to extend her contract for at least two more years after reportedly hiring a lawyer to hammer out a higher salary amid tense negotiations.

For now, Wheel of Fortune viewers can still enjoy watching Pat Sajak and Vanna White working together through June 2024, when Season 41 is anticipated to end.