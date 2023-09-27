Pat Sajak teams up with daughter Maggie to talk about his future after Wheel of Fortune

What’s next for Pat Sajak after he leaves Wheel of Fortune?

No one seems to know for sure, not even Pat himself!

Pat and his daughter Maggie, 28, took to Instagram to share a cute video about Pat’s future on the show.

In the video, Maggie asks what his plans are, and he lets her know that since he announced his retirement, his phone has been ringing off the hook.

To make it clear, his phone then rang three times, each with a different popular scam: the first being an extended car warranty scam, the second being a cruise scam, and the third simply said “possible spam.”

As far as Pat’s future, this cute video didn’t tell us much, but we’re thinking he might just take his time into retirement and enjoy it with his family and friends.

What’s next for Maggie Sajak?

As far as Maggie’s future on Wheel of Fortune, the stunning beauty will be continuing her position as the social media correspondent for the show.

However, the segments will be a little different, as she recently announced that they would be doing Fan Fridays on the show.

Fan Fridays will feature Maggie as she tours the United States and Europe and checks in with viewers from all different locations.

Although some fans want to see her take over Vanna White’s job turning tiles, that won’t be happening yet, if it does at all.

What’s next for Vanna White?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Vanna White’s future on the show was up in the air at first when Pat announced his retirement.

Not only was it going to be sad to do the show without Pat, but Vanna’s lawyers were in lengthy talks with Sony Pictures about giving her a pay raise to come back to the show.

Now, we know that she has been given a “substantial” raise, though we don’t know how much, and she will be back through the 2025-2026 season of the show.

The show will look a lot different without Pat as Ryan Seacrest takes over his job as host, but hopefully, there won’t be too many changes to the longtime fan-favorite gameshow.

For now, fans will be able to enjoy Season 41 as Pat Sajak’s last season before he retires, and then after this, it’s time for Ryan Seacrest to take the stage.

Wheel of Fortunate airs weeknights on ABC.