Pat Sajak taunts Wheel of Fortune contestant after puzzle loss: ‘You were so not close’

One Wheel of Fortune contestant’s misfortune ended with a snide remark by Pat Sajak.

As Pat closes out his last season as the host of Wheel of Fortune, many have speculated that his patience is running thin, especially with contestants who have come up short at solving puzzles.

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, a contestant named Micah White took a turn trying to solve a bonus round.

The category was “Food & Drink,” and Micah got the opportunity to spin the wheel to try and win the $1 million grand prize.

After the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E letters appeared on the board with Micah’s chosen letters, he was left with a tough puzzle.

Only the letters _ L _ _ _ _ L _ _ _C_S appeared on the board, proving to be a very challenging puzzle for anyone to solve.

The puzzle was especially challenging for Micah – in front of a live studio audience and given a 10-second timer.

“Boy, I don’t want to say it… obviously, it’s challenging,” Pat said of the puzzle before Micah began sounding out possible solutions.

Unfortunately for the bar trivia host from Las Vegas, Micah couldn’t come up with the correct response in time. The solution was “Fluffy Flapjacks.”

Pat Sajak pokes fun at Wheel of Fortune contestant

Pat took a lighthearted jab at Micah and told him in a sarcastic exchange, “Oh, you were so not close.”

Unfortunately for Micah, he didn’t win the bonus round, but at least it wasn’t the $1 million prize he lost. Instead, he would have earned $40,000 for a correct guess in his instance.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune headed to the comments section of Micah’s video, uploaded to YouTube, where they commiserated with him.

Wheel of Fortune viewers comfort contestant Micah after his loss

“Thank God it wasn’t the $1M,” empathized one viewer. “But still, OUCH.”

Another YouTube user penned, “It’s all good Micah, you tried but you leave with the money you earned, that’s cool though.”

Fans weigh in. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/YouTube

“Micah was a really good player, don’t get me wrong, but this happened to be the only puzzle that i got that he didn’t get,” expressed another fan of the show.

More Wheel fans weigh in. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/YouTube

“Micah… you truly belong in the ‘WORD SMITH’ club, along with Liz, Fred & babby buggy guy!!!” commented @billgrimes880.

“Next level game you played, SORRY missed 40K, fluffy flapjacks solve aired on national pie day sort of ironic!!!!” they added. “BEST WISHES & CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”