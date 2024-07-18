Pat Sajak ‘resentful’ that he was ‘forced’ to retire from Wheel of Fortune

Was Pat Sajak forced to retire from Wheel of Fortune?

That’s what an insider claims about the longtime host of the popular weeknight game show.

Pat served as the host of Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years before deciding to call it quits at the conclusion of Season 41.

In June 2023, Pat made his announcement via Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram page.

“Well, the time has come,” Pat said in his statement. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

Pat called his career at Wheel of Fortune a “wonderful ride” and thanked his fans and Wheel watchers in the announcement.

Now that Pat is officially retired, he’s able to focus on his personal life and is even returning to acting.

Pat Sajak is ‘brushing off’ Ryan Seacrest’s requests for advice

But according to a Wheel of Fortune tipster, the 77-year-old father of two is feeling “resentful” about being “forced” to retire.

As Closer Weekly reports, Pat is “clearly resentful of the way he was treated and then kicked off the show.”

The publication’s source adds, “It seemed like a forced retirement, at least that’s what people were picking up.”

Now that Ryan Seacrest has been named as Pat’s replacement, Pat is “too busy having fun with all this newfound free time he’s got” to give any advice to his successor.

The insider claims that Pat doesn’t want to “interfere” with Ryan’s hosting duties, adding that there’s a “bitter satisfaction behind his motives.”

According to the source, “Ryan can reach out to Pat if he wants, but asking isn’t getting.”

“Pat’s always going to be busy, or he’ll brush Ryan off with a neutral, ‘You got this.’”

Pat will reportedly be watching Ryan closely in his role to see how the American Idol host handles his new position as the host of Wheel of Fortune — a job that’s “not nearly as easy as [Ryan] might think.”

Ryan Seacrest is trying to impress his Wheel of Fortune colleagues

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan is supposedly brown-nosing his new co-workers.

The 49-year-old seasoned television host is reportedly lavishing Vanna White and the rest of his Wheel of Fortune cohorts as a way to alleviate any tensions that may exist.

While many outlets have reported that Ryan and Vanna are struggling to get along as they work alongside each other, off-camera, the duo seems to be getting along just fine.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Vanna shot down the rumors in a recent Instagram post.

In the post, Vanna and Ryan posed for a photo at dinner, looking chummy in the snap, which she captioned, “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

In response, Ryan commented, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites 🥟!”