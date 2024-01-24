Pat Sajak mocks Wheel of Fortune contestant for grinning ahead of puzzle solve: ‘Just tell us what’s up there!’

A Wheel of Fortune contestant’s confident grin seemed to rub Pat Sajak the wrong way.

During a bonus round puzzle, a contestant, Jeremy, easily showed off his puzzle-solving prowess.

The Tampa, Florida, resident had an amazing run during his episode of Wheel of Fortune, walking away with a total of $83,815 in cash and prizes.

When it came time to try his hand at the bonus round, Jeremy chose the “What Are You Doing?” category.

After the customary letters R, S, T, L, N, and E were revealed on the board, Jeremy chose his own letters, P, D, and O, leaving the board to read, “T _ D _ _ _ N G / _ P / T H E / H O _ S E.”

After veteran tile-turner Vanna White finished revealing all the letters on the board, Jeremy looked and realized he would solve it correctly.

A huge smile came over Jeremy’s face, prompting host Pat Sajak to ask him, “What are you grinning about?”

As Pat reminded the audience that the category was “What Are You Doing?” he informed Jeremy that he had 10 seconds to “Just tell us what’s up there.”

Jeremy’s guess, “Tidying Up The House,” was, in fact, correct, earning him a white Ford Mustang Convertible.

Wheel of Fortune viewers congratulate Jeremy on his big win

Following the episode, Wheel of Fortune posted Jeremy’s clip on their YouTube channel, where fans of the show reacted to his big win.

“Congratulations jeremy on winning $83,815 in the bonus round on wheel of fortune including a new car and a trip,” wrote one Wheel of Fortune viewer.

Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/YouTube

Another fan of the show called Jeremy the “Best contestant ever tonight!”

“Congrats jeremy on winning the car and the 83K tonight!” read another comment from a fan who was happy for Jeremy’s success.

Jeremy tells Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, that his win was a ‘gift from the universe’

Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, who serves as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, caught up with Jeremy after his episode to catch “The Spin.”

In the Instagram clip below, Maggie told Jeremy that he “really cleaned up” during his rounds, noting that he won a trip to Barbados and a Ford Mustang.

Jeremy called his big win “insane,” and when asked how he felt after finishing up a big winner, he revealed, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

“I don’t feel like any of this is real,” Jeremy continued. “I feel like I’m gonna wake up in my bed in a couple of minutes and just think it was all a dream, but this has been amazing … I mean, absolutely amazing.”

Jeremy’s love of Wheel of Fortune actually has an inspiring story behind it, too. As he explained to Maggie, he went through a tough time last year, and while working on bettering himself physically and mentally, he began watching Wheel of Fortune while cooking dinner at night.

So, to Jeremy, his win was a “gift from the universe,” rewarding him for all of his hard work.