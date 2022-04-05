Outlander: Who was the man in jail at the end of Episode 5?

Brennan Martin stars as Wendigo Donner in Season 5 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 5 of Outlander ended with a mystery man — or did it?

During the episode, Flora MacDonald (Shauna MacDonald) was introduced, and viewers discovered that she had been a robbery victim.

Someone had stolen her necklace. The person was apprehended, but one of the stones was missing.

This gives viewers the biggest clue as to who the mystery man was. So, let’s take a look at who stole the necklace and why that means they are a time traveler.

Who is the mystery man?

All that viewers know about this man is that he has long dark hair and was presently in jail in Wilmington. The camera panned in on the man, whose back was turned as he looked at the green gemstone he had stolen from Flora.

Then, as the man turns, the episode ends, and the man’s face is never revealed.

However, some clues can pretty easily pinpoint who this character is.

A hand holding a gemstone, as seen in Episode 5 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Most notably is that the man stole a gemstone from Flora’s necklace. Anyone who has been paying attention to Outlander will know that gemstones are required to travel through time when using the standing stones.

Most likely, this means that the person is likely a time traveler.

This is further confirmed by way of the tune they were whistling. It was one that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) recognized and is from a time period well into the future, further confirming this is, indeed, a time traveler.

As pointed out by Digital Spy, the tune he was whistling in Episode 5 was titled Colonel Bogey March and was initially written in 1914 before gaining popularity in 1957 when it was used in the movie, The Bridge On The River Kwai.

Most likely, this person is also one that has appeared previously in Season 5 of Outlander and is some man named Wendigo Donner (Brennan Martin).

Who is Wendigo Donner?

In Season 5 of Outlander, poor Claire was taken hostage by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehey) and viciously attacked. During her ordeal, there was a man there called Wendigo Donner.

He had long dark hair, just like the man shown at the end of Episode 5.

Wendigo was revealed to be a time traveler, most notably when he asked Claire if she knew who Ringo Starr was, pinpointing him to the same period of time as Claire was born before she fell through the stones and into the 1700s.

From her meeting with Wendigo, she deduced he belonged to a group of time travelers called the Montauk Five, who traveled back to the 1770s to help the Native American Indians.

It was expected that Wendigo would return at some point in Outlander, and fans of the books would know more about his return.

As yet, there is no indication that Wendigo will turn up in Episode 6 as that episode appears to focus mainly on an illness spreading across Fraser’s Ridge and some ill-intent on behalf of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

However, it is possible fans could get another glimpse of Wendigo and will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out for sure.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.