Outlander: Starz releases a Season 6 clip highlighting some new characters

John Bell as Young Ian and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

As March 6 approaches, fans of Outlander are getting excited about the Season 6 premiere.

Already, Starz has shared a variety of images, clips, and interviews regarding what to expect in the upcoming season.

Now, a new teaser gives viewers a look at some new Season 6 faces.

New Outlander teaser drops for Season 6

The latest clip for Season 6 of Outlander is only a short one, but it drops a couple of new characters and raises plenty more questions than it answers.

Firstly, Young Ian (John Bell) is seen talking to Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). While Malva is a new character in Outlander, already viewers know plenty about her family.

The Christies will arrive at Fraser’s Ridge and shake things up. Jamie (Sam Heughan) knows Malva’s dad, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), from their shared time at Ardsmuir Prison.

However, the family will also arrive with a pretty dark and mysterious storyline if the books are anything to go by. If you want spoilers ahead of time, this previous Monsters and Critics article will fill you in on the tragic book storyline involving the Christies.

Regardless of how the Christies will impact Season 6 of Outlander, the clip shared between Young Ian and Malva appears to be a sweet one as Ian talks about not knowing where he belongs.

Richard Rankin stars as Roger Mackenzie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Is that Morag Mackenzie?

Next up in the clip, Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) is seen talking to a woman.

“Why has God brought me here?” the woman asks of Roger.

“We must trust that he has a plan of some sort,” Roger responds.

“It’s not such a terrible place and it doesn’t rain as much as it does in Scotland.”

It is unclear yet who this character is, but some fans suspect it could be one of his distant relatives, Morag Mackenzie (Elysia Welch).

The last viewers saw of this character, Roger, had been involved with a run-in with them that led to his hanging. Book fans will know that this isn’t the last time Roger encounters Morag’s husband, William Buccleigh MacKenzie (portrayed by Graham McTavish in the TV series).

While this encounter doesn’t happen until the seventh Outlander book and Season 6 of the TV show will focus on book six, the potential is there that Starz could mess up the storyline timeframe a little in order to have Morag appear a little earlier.

However, in the books, Roger actually meets up with William and not Morag, so this would be further messing with the storyline if the person in the new clip is really Morag Mackenzie.

Of course, this might not even be Morag and merely a new character that has not been featured previously in Outlander.

This means that viewers will likely have to wait until Season 6 of Outlander premieres in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.