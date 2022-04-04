Outlander spoilers: Episode 6 sees a deadly illness sweep across the Ridge and infect Claire

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as seen in Episode 6 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 5 of Outlander saw tensions rising in Wilmington in relation to those who support the Crown and those who oppose it.

Along with this, a love spell was found at Fraser’s Ridge and it appears that Malva (Jessica Reynolds) could have been the one responsible for it.

Now, it looks like a deadly illness is set to infect the Ridge when Outlander returns.

Outlander Episode 6 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 6 of Outlander is called The World Turned Upside Down. As yet, no synopsis has been released regarding this episode.

However, Carter Matt has suggested that an upcoming storyline will involve the Christies and this makes a lot of sense after what went down in Episode 5.

Most notably, Malva could be involved in something quite terrible, although, did anyone doubt that after they saw her hacking off the fingers of a corpse on Sunday night? Those that want to know more about what Malva’s book storyline entails can check out this previous Monsters and Critics article.

Also of note is the fact that an illness is sweeping across Fraser’s Ridge and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) life could be in danger.

New trailer for Outlander is released

A new trailer has also been released for Episode 6 of Outlander which gives further clues about this mystery illness.

The clip opens with Roger (Richard Rankin) querying the whereabouts of Mr. and Mrs. MacNeill. When Claire, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Lizzie (Caitlin O’ Ryan), and Malva pay them a visit, they find that something awful has happened.

Realizing quickly that it is a disease that has afflicted them, she orders everyone not to touch their faces, indicating that the illness is highly infectious.

Next up in the short clip, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire are looking at a row of newly dug graves, obvious victims of whatever is sweeping across the Ridge.

Claire then faints and winds up in bed with a terrible fever.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, as seen in Episode 6 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

While all of this is going on, there are further hints at what Malva is up to as she appears to be attempting to woo Jamie while he sits by his wife’s sickbed.

The clip ends with Claire waking up from her fever and seeing the hazy image of Malva and Jamie together. As to what is going on remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Outlander 6x06 Promo "The World Turned Upside Down" (HD) Season 6 Episode 6 Promo

Alternatively, you could read the books because Malva is definitely up to something here and it certainly isn’t anything good.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.