Outlander spoilers: Episode 4 sees Young Ian catching up with his Mohawk past

John Bell stars as Young Ian in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 3 of Outlander saw the dramatic rescue of newly born Henri-Christian as plenty of people on Fraser’s Ridge spoke out about the poor child being “grotesque” and cursed merely for being born a dwarf.

Along with this, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) finally allowed Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to perform surgery on his hand.

Then, by the end of the episode, Major MacDonald (Robin Laing) had turned up with the guns as requested by the Cherokee Indians. And, it looks like this storyline, at least, will continue on into the next installment of Outlander.

Outlander Episode 4 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 3 of Outlander is called Hour of the Wolf. Carter Matt has also provided the following synopsis.

“While visiting the Cherokee, Ian encounters a man from his past who dredges up painful memories of his time with the Mohawk. Jamie meets an Indian Agent who challenges his convictions, causing him to re-evaluate.”

Already, in Season 6 of Outlander, there have been some hints revealed about Young Ian’s (John Bell) time spent with the Mohawk Indians.

Viewers learned in Episode 2 that Young Ian had, in fact, fathered a child. However, no extra details were revealed during this episode.

Also, when the character first returned, he was obviously very troubled about what had happened leading up to him leaving the tribe.

Judging by the latest synopsis for Outlander, it would appear fans are going to get some more answers regarding Young Ian on Sunday night.

In addition to this, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) also looks set to have his convictions challenged by someone. All we know so far is that this person is an Indian Agent just like him and it seems likely viewers will have to wait until Episode 4 airs in order to find out more regarding that particular storyline.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

New trailer for Outlander is released

Along with the synopsis, Starz has released a new trailer for Outlander. In it, the Mohawk character that is likely going to stir things up for young Ian is revealed.

Brianna (Sophie Skelton) also reveals to her father exactly what will happen to the Cherokee Indians in the future. Jamie looks suitably horrified by the news.

Claire will also be showing Malva (Jessica Reynolds) how to use ether — by using Josiah and Keziah Beardsley (Paul Gorman) as human guinea pigs.

Already, it has been revealed that Malva and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) will develop a rivalry in Season 6 of Outlander while under the tutorage of Claire. This could be the point where this storyline begins since Marsali is currently looking after the newborn Henri-Christian and looks set to miss out on learning about this new technique.

Outlander | Ep. 4 Preview | Season 6

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.