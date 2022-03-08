Outlander spoilers: Episode 2 sees Claire being accused of witchcraft and Marsali’s pregnancy is in danger

Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, as seen in Episode 2 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Now that the Season 6 premiere of Outlander has dropped, it’s time to look forward to the next episode.

In Episode 2, the Christies continue to establish themselves on Fraser’s Ridge. Already, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) has definitely asserted his religious beliefs but, now, it looks like Allan (Alexander Vlahos) might as well.

In addition to this, Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) new role of Indian Agent is explored and a troubling pregnancy for Marsali (Lauren Lyle) is also brought to the front.

Outlander Episode 2 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 2 of Outlander is titled “Allegiance” and Carter Matt has provided the following synopsis.

“Jamie struggles with his first request as an Indian Agent. Meanwhile, Roger presides over an unusual funeral, and Marsali gives birth.”

Jamie took on the position of Indian Agent rather than have Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) take on the role as Richard has already shown his hatred for the Native American Indians. Now, it seems that he will face his first challenge within this new position.

It is unclear regarding what sort of a funeral is being talked about in regard to Roger (Richard Rankin) since the only person who died in Episode 1 of Outlander occurred back in 1753 and not in the present-day 1773.

However, after Roger chatted to one of the small children, Aidan McCallum (Caleb Reynolds), who had lost their father recently and traveled with Tom Chrisite’s group, an assumption can be made here. Perhaps, Roger will give a funeral for Aidan’s father in absence of one that might not have been properly performed while they were at sea and when the death occurred.

The final part of the synopsis looks like a celebration given that Marsali was heavily pregnant in Episode 1 of Outlander. However, a new trailer reveals that perhaps this birth might end traumatically.

Lauren Lyle stars as Marsali Fraser in Episode 2 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

New trailer for Outlander is released

While Marsali and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) have always had a solid marriage, things are not so smooth sailing in Season 6 of Outlander. Already, Fergus has been shown to have a drinking problem but now things are set to become worse after Marsali suspects something is not right in her pregnancy.

Claire also notes in the short clip that the baby hasn’t “moved in hours.”

As to what might be going on remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday in order to find out more.

In addition to this, the teaser also explains the dilemma that Jamie is facing regarding his new job. It seems that the Cherokee have requested weapons and Jamie is concerned over what to do.

While Jamie might not provide those weapons, it seems that Young Ian (John Bell) is more than happy to step in and help his Native American Indian friends.

Outlander | Ep. 2 Preview | Season 6

Finally, Allan Christie questions whether or not Claire is a physician or a witch thanks to his religious upbringing. However, while Allan may be adverse to a female doctor, Allan’s father does agree to undergo the surgery he requires.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.