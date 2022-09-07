Outlander spinoff: Will Graham McTavish be in Blood of My Blood?

Graham McTavish, who starred as Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander, speaks out about joining Blood of My Blood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash

Outlander actor Graham McTavish has recently spoken out about the possibility of him appearing in the Starz network series, Blood of My Blood.

The actor starred as Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander but was killed off in Season 2 of the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

When news broke that Starz was in production for a spinoff series, viewers immediately started questioning who from the original series might be in the new show.

Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, so that meant Jamie was out of the question — unless a much younger version of the character was involved.

However, there are some characters that are older than Jamie in the current series and knew Jamie’s parents, so there are some potential options for recurring characters in both shows.

One of these characters is Dougal MacKenzie and the actor who portrays him recently discussed the likelihood of appearing in the new TV show.

Blood of My Blood is a prequel series

Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, who are Jamie’s parents. Ellen is also the sister of Dougal, which means there should definitely be some interaction between the two characters in the prequel.

In the book series by Diana Gabaldon, on which Outlander is based, Ellen was unwed when her father died and her brothers, Dougal and Colum (portrayed by Gary Lewis in the TV series), tried to get her to marry Malcolm Grant. This was to help ease tensions between the two clans.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, Ellen would have none of that and eloped with Brian Fraser instead.

The pair remained hidden until Ellen was visibly pregnant so that the marriage could not be contested. After this, Ellen never spoke to her brother, Colum, again.

Graham McTavish stars as Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Will Dougal MacKenzie appear in Blood of My Blood?

Because of the fact that Dougal is Ellen’s brother, there has been some speculation that Graham McTavish will reprise his role.

In a recent interview with the Express, the actor spoke out about this possibility.

“You would never get me to tell you anything about the interior world of Outlander, but all I can say is Dougal is one of my absolute favorite characters that I’ve ever played and if ever I got the opportunity to play him again, I would be absolutely delighted,” McTavish revealed.

Of course, there is a small problem regarding this role considering McTavish is 61 years old and his character in Blood of My Blood would be considerably younger.

“It depends how much of a prequel it is. There are limits to my youthful transformation, so I think any chance of me playing a teenage Dougal is not on the cards but you never know.”

As yet no release date has been set for Blood of My Blood which will premiere on Starz.