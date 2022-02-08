Outlander Season 6: Alexander Vlahos drops tantalizing clues about his character, Allan Christie

Alexander Vlahos stars as Allan Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The Starz network continues to release new information regarding the upcoming sixth season of Outlander. This time, they give viewers an insight into a new character called Allan Christie.

Already, fans have learned plenty of information about the Christies, who will arrive on Fraser’s Ridge in Season 6, thanks to Starz. However, this time around, they give Alexander Vlahos a chance to showcase his character.

Who is Allan Christie in Outlander?

As previously reported by Monster and Critics, the Christies are already known to Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) or, at least, the head of the family, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) is. The pair had met when they spent time together at Ardsmuir Prison.

Allan is the adult son of Tom and he arrives along with his father and sister, Malva (Jessica Reynolds).

Alexander Vlahos explains all of this in the new Outlander clip. However, he also drops some tantalizing clues that things may not be all that they seem with this new character.

“In first appearances, Allan seems like an almost carbon copy of his father,” Vlahos reveals.

Already, it is known that Tom is a deeply religious man who will struggle with some of Jamie’s viewpoints on the world. This character will also be instrumental in building the first church on the Ridge, making the family seem like the perfect tenants.

Vlahos then goes on to explain that Allan also has a “mischievous playful side” as well as being very protective.

All sounds good so far, right?

“Season 6 for Allan, there is a beautiful, complicated, nuanced, very dark storyline that will creep on all the way till the end of Season 6.”

Well, that escalated quickly.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The Christies will stir up trouble on Fraser’s Ridge

While the family seems like an honest Christian family, Jamie has some reservations regarding their arrival. Later, things will take a more sinister turn, as book readers are already aware and this is likely what Vlahos is hinting about in his comments above.

For those who do not want spoilers regarding what this “dark storyline” will entail, have no fear, they will not be posted here. Only know that nothing is quite as it seems regarding this family — particularly when it comes to Allan.

For those who want all of the gory details, you can check out this previous article that explains what happens in the Outlander book series.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.