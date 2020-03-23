Outlander recap: Jocasta gets married as Jamie and Claire feud and plot

A flashback to Scotland shows a heartbreaking moment for Jacosta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) when her Jacobite leanings are discovered.

A slaughter ensues, and the daughter is killed. She is left with nothing but a blue ribbon in memory of her.

Now, in the present day, Jocasta is getting married and she still has the ribbon. Her husband to be is trying to impress her, but Jocasta is not interested.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) then arrives, and discussions about River Run begin. Documents are signed that see River Run being handed over to young Jerimiah.

Later, Jamie is also wishing that Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) was present at Jocasta’s wedding, and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tries to cheer him up.

Heading to the dance floor, they bump into John Grey (David Berry), and they do the social rounds until Governor Tryon (Tim Downie) goes on to explain the Riot Act set up against anyone that was present — or suspected of being present — at the Hillsboro Riots.

This makes Jamie uncomfortable and obviously gets him worried about Murtagh once more.

Claire and Jamie lure Wylie into a trap

Meanwhile, Phillip Wylie (Chris Donald), who is now a complete dandy and rake, takes a decided interest in Claire.

She is not the least bit interested in him until he mentions an Irish smuggler, and the conversation takes a turn as she realizes he is talking about Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

Plying Wylie with alcohol, but the conversation turns to Claire’s husbands, drawing attention to the fact Claire wears two rings.

She then zeroes in on Bonnet, claiming that Jamie’s whiskey business (no not Heughan’s whiskey business) is not doing so great in an attempt to lure Wylie into a trap of sorts to get back at Bonnet.

However, Phillip is obviously better at this than her and lures Claire out into the stable to see a horse before he jumps on her. Claire retaliates by pushing him in horse sh*t just as Jamie turns up and threatens to kill him.

Once he is gone, Claire reveals that he knows Bonnet, and another plot is hatched.

Jamie threatens Wylie by way of getting the Governor’s wife to spread scandalous rumors about him. However, it’s all a rouse to tempt his gambling side.

The bag of coin offered is not nearly enough, and Wylie wants Claire’s wedding ring from Frank (Tobias Menzies) instead.

This causes a much larger argument between Claire and Jamie than it really should, according to TV Line, and I tend to agree. Claire cracks the sh*ts but hands over both of her rings before storming off.

Later on, Claire goes to see the horse at the center of their argument, and Jamie turns up drunk. He also has both of Claire’s rings. Claire goes on about how Jamie has managed to stick a wedge between them, thanks to Bonnet.

Jamie pulls a sexist rant about women and their place, so Claire slaps him. For some strange reason, this turns them both on.

For those complaining there hasn’t been enough sex in Season 5 of Outlander, now might be the time to be careful what you wish for.

However, as it always is with Claire, sex brings Claire back to her husband, regardless of which one it is, and they get past their spat to move forward into revenge against Bonnet once more.

Us knowing we have to wait a week for another episode of #Outlander. See you then, West Coast! pic.twitter.com/Bz5RxKEbXf — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 23, 2020

Murtagh shakes things up with Jocasta

Before Jocasta can get married, Murtagh turns up and shakes things up considerably, especially since he wants to marry her.

Jocasta, understandably, is not impressed, especially considering that he could have said something ages ago, back hen she told him Duncan Innes (Alistair Findlay) had proposed to her.

Murtagh knows all the right words to say, but it’s not enough. Jocasta is a stickler for doing the right thing, and this moment is no exception.

It’s a heartbreaking scene and, still, Murtagh tries to woo her, even as he leaves.

A biblical plague arrives at Fraser’s Ridge

Meanwhile, back at Fraser’s Ridge, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) have a sick baby.

It’s a cold, but their comments about not being able to find a cure for the common cold in their present-day is timely considering what is going on in the real world at the moment.

They are also staying home from Jocasta’s wedding because Roger is still butthurt about Jocasta’s decision to make young Jemmy master of Riverrun.

Then, to make matters worse, locusts turn up.

The locusts are serious now about wrecking everything and people are getting worried, turning to Roger for ideas on what to do.

Although one guy mentions what they are all thinking, “If Jamie were there, he’d know what to do.” Roger tends to agree with this statement.

That is until he remembers a story from when he was a boy.

Apparently smoking out locusts as you do with bees is totally a thing, and Roger finally looks like he has a plan. Luckily for him, the smoke plan works, and the locusts are diverted without too much damage.

As a result, everyone now loves Roger, and things are magically repaired in the most boring side story ever.

We'll keep saying it as many times as we have to: He's not your son. He's not your son. He's not your son. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/3IF7AyWD6P — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 23, 2020

Finally, the episode concludes with Bonnet in a meeting with Neil Forbes (Billy Boyd). He has news of Jocasta’s wedding and announces to Bonnet that his son is now the heir to River Run.

Can’t see that causing more dramas next week at all…

Outlander Season 5 returns with Episode 5 on Sunday, March 29, at 8/7c on Starz.