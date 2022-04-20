Outlander: New synopsis released for Episode 7 sees rumors spread as Claire struggles

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander on hiatus this week, viewers have been desperate for any news regarding the network’s hit time-traveling historical drama series.

Episode 6 ended with quite the cliffhanger and the ramifications of what happened could be quite terrible, especially judging by the Outlander book series by Diana Gabaldon. However, for those who don’t want spoilers from the book, the one-week break has meant they are waiting on tenterhooks regarding what will happen next.

Now, the synopsis has finally been released and fans can pore over what it all means.

Episode 6 of Outlander saw a tragedy unfold

The previous episode saw the surprise death of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

This came after it was discovered that Malva was pregnant.

Already, in Outlander, Malva has been seen more than canoodling with Obadiah Henderson (Euan Bennet). However, Episode 6 saw Young Ian (John Bell) also admit he had become entangled with the character and could be the father as well.

However, Malva decided that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) was the baby daddy and her father, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), spoke to Jamie about the accusation.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie, as seen in Episode 3 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

As to be expected, it did not go well. Not only did Claire slap Malva but Jamie denied any paternity.

By episode end, Malva had been found dead in the yard of the Fraser’s and Claire tried to save her baby’s life by performing a cesarian. However, the baby did not survive.

Now, the trailer for the upcoming episode also sees Claire blamed for Malva’s death.

New synopsis released for Episode 7

Starz has released a new synopsis for Episode 7 of Outlander, according to IMDb, and things look just as grim with the new information. The details are below and expand on what is already known about the upcoming installment.

“Claire struggles with her inner demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge. Tensions rise as residents fear there is a dangerous person in their midst.”

Throughout Season 6 of Outlander, Claire has been shown struggling with the memories of the terrible assault on her by Lionel Brown’s (Ned Dennehey) group in Season 5.

Using ether as a way to forget, Claire has managed to keep her substance abuse a secret. However, judging by the synopsis, she continues to struggle in Episode 7.

As to be expected with an unexplained murder on Fraser’s Ridge, tensions are definitely rising and it appears that rumors are running amok. Most likely, Claire will be the center of these rumors as whispers of her and witchcraft have already started thanks to the Christies.

As to how this all unfolds remains to be seen, though, and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.