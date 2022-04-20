Outlander: New clip sees actors give Fergus and Marsali baby advice as they head off to New Bern

Cesar Domboy as Fergus and Lauren Lyle as Marsali, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It has been a rough season of Outlander for Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and his wife, Marsali (Lauren Lyle).

Fergus, in particular, has struggled with the fact that he couldn’t protect his wife and adoptive mother when Lionel Brown’s (Ned Dennehey) group attacked in Season 5.

Since then, he has taken up drinking far too much. Marsali tried hard to bring Fergus around but things really didn’t get sorted for some time.

When Marsali went into labor, Fergus was quick to help bring on her labor but then retreated again when he discovered their newborn son was a dwarf.

Finally, things were sorted and the young family decided to strike out on their own and start their own printing company in New Bern.

Fergus and Marsali actors discuss moving to New Bern

Since Outlander is on hiatus for a week, Starz released a new video interview to their official Twitter account where the cast discusses Fergus and Marsali’s relocation.

Caitriona Balfe, who portrays Claire Fraser in Outlander admits that the couple should be fine — especially Marsali, who is a “tough cookie.”

Cesar Domboy is very hopeful in regard to the big move, in particular to his character finally sorting things out.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Cesar Domboy as Fergus, as seen in Episode 1 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

“It’s a new chapter for Fergus,” said Cesar.

“I have good hopes for him. I think they’re gonna be happy and, uh, I think he’s gonna find his place.”

Lauren Lyle also believes that the couple will be able to truly reconcile once they move there.

“So I think going away together, I hope, is going to be a reconciliation of bonding again and, um, building themselves back up,” Lyle said.

She also believed that the couple now being independent of Fraser’s Ridge would help out with this.

Outlander actor give baby advice to Fergus and Marsali

Along with the discussion about the big move, the actors are also keen to discuss the fact that Fergus and Marsali are very prolific when it comes to having babies.

“Maybe she should just stop having so many babies for a little while,” Caitriona said.

However, Jessica Reynolds, who plays Malva Christie thinks the pair should just keep having babies. Her character’s brother, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) disagrees, though.

“Stop having babies,” Alexander declared. “Lighten the load.”

John Bell (Young Ian) suggests the pair get a dog instead.

While many of the cast are joking around when it comes to how prolific Fergus and Marsali are, Sophie Skelton (Brianna) gives them some helpful advice about their most recent child, the dwarf, Henri-Christian.

“Fergus and Marsali, I think I’d just say, stay a team,” Sophie commented. “And don’t let anyone make you feel your baby is anything less than perfect.”

As for what happens when Fergus and Marsali settle in New Bern remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.