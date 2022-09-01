Outlander: New clip introduces the Hunters ahead of Season 7 debut

Izzy Meikle-Small stars as Rachel Hunter in Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Steve Vas / Featureflash

Back in June, Starz announced two new cast members who will appear in Season 7 of Outlander.

Rachel and Denzell Hunter are siblings that have a Quaker background but wind up tending to William “Willie” Ransom (who will be portrayed by Charles Vandervaart in Season 7), according to the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

William is Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) illegitimate son to Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James), so, of course, this means the Hunters will come under the radar of Jamie and his wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) when Outlander returns.

This is all expected to play out as the threat of the American Revolutionary War looms.

As yet, only a few images of Rachel and Denzell have been seen after someone took photos of them onset so fans have not yet had a chance to really see the pair properly.

That has changed now after Starz released a short clip introducing the duo via the official Twitter page for Outlander.

New clip introduces the Hunters

The new teaser shows Rachel, who will be played by Izzy Meikle-Small, and Dr. Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips).

The pair quickly introduce themselves while in full costume then move on to explain their characters.

“So, we’re brother and sister,” Meikle-Small explains. “Denny’s my older brother, who is a doctor.”

Thanks to the imminent war, Denzell has a real urge to “join the Continental Army and serve as a surgeon,” Phillips reveals.

Because of Denzell’s desire to join the army, Rachel is forced to tag along as she has nowhere else to go, which will likely lead to a little conflict between the pair but, ultimately, she joins her brother, and this is how they wind up attending to William Ransom.

The pair are excited to join the cast of Outlander

What will happen regarding these characters during Season 7 of Outlander was kept under wraps, but the pair were happy to talk about their costuming, which is very modest due to them being Quakers.

They then went on to discuss joining the cast and what a huge opportunity it is to be a part of such a large fandom.

Both actors had heard of Outlander before, and Meikle-Small had watched the show on occasion, but the pair immediately binged on Season 6 once they knew they had secured their parts in the hit historical drama series.

On top of that, both have also started reading the book series in order to fully embrace their characters before they appear in the next installment of Outlander.

You can check out the full clip featuring the Hunters below

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.