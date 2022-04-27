Outlander: Here’s who killed Malva Christie, according to the books

Jessica Reynolds stars as Malva Christie in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the series of Outlander books by Diana Gabaldon. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Episode 6 of Outlander saw the sudden death of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), and now some fans of the TV series are turning to the books to find out who killed her rather than waiting for the big reveal.

With Outlander drawing to a close and next week’s episode being the Season 6 finale, it seems possible that viewers might not even find out who Malva’s killer is until Season 7 airs.

And, with filming on the next installment only recently underway, that could be quite the wait.

Malva died at the end of Episode 6

Season 6 of Outlander saw the introduction of the Christies. Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) had been an inmate with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) at Ardsmuir Prison, but the pair have never seen eye-to-eye.

With Tom’s arrival at Fraser’s Ridge, things have only gotten more heated as they clashed over religion.

However, in Episode 6, there was also the startling revelation made by Malva that Jamie was the father of her unborn child. Jamie denied this, and then, but the episode’s end, Malva was dead.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Jessica Malva as Malva Christie, as seen in Episode 3 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

In Episode 7, Jamie’s wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), was accused by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety of Malva’s murder.

It appears that in the Season 6 finale of Outlander, Jamie and Claire will fight Richard to have Claire taken to trial. This means that viewers might not find out the truth about Malva’s death until Season 7.

So, who did kill Malva?

Here’s who killed Malva in the book series

Ever since Malva announced her pregnancy, there have been a few contenders, and all of these must be looked at with suspicion when it comes to her death.

Firstly, she claimed Jamie was the father, Obadiah Henderson (Euan Bennet), and even Young Ian (John Bell) had been involved in romantic encounters with Malva.

However, according to the books, none of these people are the father, nor did they kill Malva.

As pointed out by Screen Rant, Malva’s father makes a startling discovery in the books and clears Claire of Richard’s accusation against her.

In the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon, Tom confesses that he killed Malva.

However, he does this to protect Claire because he is secretly in love with her, not because he is the killer.

So, here we are, back again at the question of who killed Malva.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

In the end, it was Tom’s son, Allan (portrayed by Alexander Vlahos in the TV series), that not only killed Malva but was also the father of her unborn child. Yes, Allan is Malva’s brother, and, yes, that’s terribly wrong, as is murder.

Allan confesses to Claire, and he admits that he killed his sister because she wanted to come clean to Claire about her deception involving the baby.

As to Allan’s fate? Well, you’ll just have to tune into Outlander to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.