Orphan Black: Echoes — Cast, plot, premiere date, and everything else there is to know

Orphan Black is one of the finest sci-fi TV shows, so a new story set in that universe will always be interesting.

Orphan Black: Echoes is the name of the next chapter, and while it will be similar to its predecessor, it will also have some notable changes.

The original Orphan Black focused on a series of clones flawlessly played by Tatiana Maslany.

Each clone had distinct personalities and mannerisms, showcasing Maslany’s impressive range. It will be interesting to see if the new show implements clones and how they’ll be played.

With the Orphan Black: Echoes premiere fast approaching, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the sequel.

When will Orphan Black: Echoes premiere?

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on Sunday, June 23, at 9/8c on AMC and BBC America.

Full episodes will be available to stream on AMC+.

It has yet to be announced if Orphan Black: Echoes will be available to stream ahead of its linear transmission on the streaming platform.

Shows like The Walking Dead and Mayfair Witches rolled out episodes earlier as a perk of being an AMC+ subscriber.

Who is on the Orphan Black: Echoes cast?

Orphan Black: Echoes is headlined by Krysten Ritter, who plays a young woman named Lucy who has undergone a procedure and has no recollection of what happened.

Keeley Hawes is playing Dr. Kira Manning, the daughter of Orphan Black’s Sarah Manning, serving as one of the sequel’s most significant ties to the original.

The impressive cast is rounded out by Avan Jogia (Jack), Amanda Fix (Jules Lee), James Hiroyuki Liao (Paul Darrow), and Rya Kihlstedt (Eleanor Miller).

While 37 years have passed between Orphan Black Season 5 and Orphan Black: Echoes, it is possible that some familiar faces will stop by, thanks to the show’s focus on clones.

There could also be some flashbacks thrown into the narrative to make the show even more worthwhile for fans of the original.

What is Orphan Black: Echoes about?

“Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence,” the logline for Orphan Black: Echoes teases.

“It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

“Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world,” the description adds.

While the synopsis doesn’t reveal anything about clones, Orphan Black wouldn’t exist without them.

The trailer teases a clone-related storyline, but we’ll reserve judgment until we see how it plays out on-screen.

Is it essential to watch Orphan Black before Orphan Black: Echoes?

Orphan Black: Echoes is a brand-new story in the Orphan Black universe, so while it will be easier to understand the universe, the new show has been constructed as an entry point for new viewers.

The 37-year time jump will help with that. Plus, Kira, a main character, will provide easter eggs for those who watched the original.

Fans will welcome the connective tissue, and there’s a good incentive to watch the original to familiarize yourself with her backstory.

Lucy (Ritter) seemingly has no ties to the original… for now. There’s a high chance the series will find a way to immerse her in the Orphan Black mythology in a way that harkens back to the original series.

Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer teases a complicated story

AMC has released countless trailers for Orphan Black: Echoes, each teasing different aspects of the story.

The big question that remains is how Lucy will cross paths with Kira to kick off the inciting incident that bonds their storylines together to tell a new and compelling tale.

Interestingly, Orphan Black: Echoes looks very different from its predecessor.

The world has changed considerably since the conclusion of Orphan Black, but it may not be for the better.

Sarah (Maslany) and the clones said goodbye with an ending that seemingly meant there would be no more clones in the future.

But if Lucy’s “procedure” is any indication, it doesn’t seem to have lasted long.

Without knowing much about her history, we see a desperate Lucy emerging as what may or may not be a clone, and the person responsible may be Kira.

At one point in the official Orphan Black: Echoes trailer, Lucy shocks Kira by showing up in her lab with a gun.

Are we to assume Kira is trying to replicate what happened to her mother, or is something more sinister at play?

The trailer also teases high action as a conspiracy plays out, putting many of the characters in dangerous situations.

