Oprah and Van Jones talk COVID-19 facts, hard truths and the deadly impact on black America

The COVID-19 crisis is disproportionately affecting black and Hispanic people, but why?

The numbers reveal that older people and those with comorbidity issues like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and asthma are more prone to fall desperately ill.

It is these very factors that are causing the discrepancy among communities of color when it comes to coronavirus, as they have higher rates of them in comparison to the population as a whole.

On OWN tonight, Oprah Winfrey talks about COVID-19 in The Deadly Impact On Black America with CNN host and CEO of Reform Alliance, Van Jones, along with other notable pundits and experts in the black community.

The program is free and part of Apple’s Oprah Talks COVID-19, a new series offering timely conversations around the global health crisis, available to watch for free on Apple TV+.

In this new TV effort, Oprah will be speaking in-depth about the issue with leaders, doctors, journalists, and real people suffering under this viral threat.

Her goal is to educate and enlighten as she brings attention to the devastating effects coronavirus and the pandemic is having on African-Americans across the country as she speaks with leaders and families in the community.

Who does Oprah interview?

Oprah speaks with Van Jones, who is a series creator on CNN, a host, as well as a regular on-air pundit.

His Reform Alliance is part of a wave of groups across America working to end unfair lengths of incarceration and to help those with little resources navigate their way back into society with their rights restored.

Along with Van Jones, who dissects the confusing language of pre-existing conditions for black Americans, Oprah speaks to New York Times staff writer and founder of 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones in a segment called “Manmade Racial Inequality. She has further conversations with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Aletha Maybank, and there is an appearance by award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson.

Oprah will also bring in other additional remote guests from around the country to discuss what Americans need to know about how COVID-19 is impacting certain regions, how we can learn from others’ personal experiences and to get the latest information from the frontline fighting this pandemic.

This in-depth special is available now on Apple TV+, and airs Tuesday, April 14 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.