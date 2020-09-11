NOS4A2 Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

NOS4A2 was a horror series on AMC about a vampire-type character that kept young by stealing children away to his Christmasland.

However, when he came across a young girl named Vic, he bit off more than he could chew.

The second season culminated with a massive battle between Vic and the demonic Charlie Manx and fans are wanting to know what is next for the Joe Hill series.

Here is everything we know so far about NOS4A2 Season 3.

Here is everything we know so far about NOS4A2 Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of NOS4A2?

There was bad news that hit at the end of August for fans of NOS4A2 on AMC.

The network has canceled the horror series. This came around the same time that AMC announced it was also canceling the long-running horror series The Walking Dead after its 11th season.

Unlike The Walking Dead, AMC will not give NOS4A2 another season to tell more of its story.

Executive producer and showrunner Jami O’Brien sharted the news on Twitter.

“Well friends, I heard from AMC last week,” O’Brien wrote. “We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2. It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel,” she wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together.”

Release date latest: When does NOS4A2 Season 3 come out?

AMC also released a statement about the cancelation of NOS4A2 when they revealed they have no plans to bring it back.

“Christmasland may live forever, but NOS4A2 will come to an end with the conclusion of season two,” AMC said in a statement.

“We are so thankful to Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill and the entire cast and crew for two seasons of inspired, terrifying and thoroughly captivating and age-defying television. And thanks to the fans for climbing into the Wraith and coming along for the ride.”

The cancelation came after the good first season ratings dropped in Season 2. The second season only averaged about 800,000 viewers per episode and only 350,000 in the sought-after 25-54 demo range.

That was half of the first season’s ratings.

NOS4A2 Season 2 spoilers

The disappointing part is that Jamie O’Brien had plans for a third season of NOS4A2.

The good news is that the second season ended on a more definitive note than the first.

Remember, the first season ended with Charlie Manx injured and brain-dead, but he ended up recovering in Season 2. Vic was pregnant at the end of Season 1, and that hurt her chances of escaping the dead-end town of Haverhill.

The end of Season 2 destroyed Charlie’s Christmasland thanks to bombs set by Vic and Maggie.

The finale had the children kept captive there to feed Manx’s youth either returned to their families or placed in foster care. The beloved Wraith is destroyed. Charlie Manx is dead and cremated. Bing Partridge is in prison.

What more could there be? That was close to the ending of the Joe Hill novel.

There is the case of Millie Manx, who refuses to break the ornament that will allow her to become a real girl again, but she is determined to rebuild Christmasland in the vision of her father. She also is not considering redemption as she feeds on any human that gets close to Christmasland.

It also doesn’t help that neither Vic nor little Wayne has recovered from the entire battle with Charlie Manx.

Then, there is Maggie, who wants to explore more of the Inscape and see what else is out there. Vic refuses and just wants to move on with her life.

However, in the end, Maggie asks where the Inscape is, and when she sees the word “hotel,” she goes to where she killed the Hourglass Man and takes the elevator to the basement. This leads to the World of Thought, and that seems to be where the story could continue.

Some shows get saved by other networks, and NOS4A2 has some interesting ideas that it could follow up on. However, with the story from Joe Hill’s novel completed, there might be little reason for another network to bother with the series.

The only chance could be someone like Netflix stepping in. They already stream another Joe Hill series in Locke & Key, so they could go all-in on the son of Stephen King. With that said, it might be time for something new for Hill fans – maybe The Fireman?

