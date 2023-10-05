Nick Offerman calls out Joy Behar for laughing at his aspiration

Today on The View, Whoopi Goldberg delightedly introduced her friend and fellow comedian Nick Offerman.

Nick is making the talk show circuit to highlight his recent bestselling book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play becoming a paperback.

It is apparent how much Whoopi Goldberg and Nick Offerman enjoy each other’s company.

After striding onto the set today in a dapper three-piece suit, Whoopi called out to him, “How’s your old lady?”

Whoppi was meaning his lovely wife, Megan Mullally. The couple has been married since 2003 and most recently worked together on The Umbrella Academy.

Nick happily recounted to the ladies seated around the table today that he had recently created a heart-shaped wooden box to give to his wife on their twentieth anniversary.

One potential job of Nick’s had Joy Behar cracking up

Nick could add woodworker to his list of professions if he really wanted to, but that list is already huge. He is a comedian, actor, and best-selling author to boot.

But that wasn’t all he aspired to be in life. No, not all.

Sara Haines described how Nick grew up in a small town in Illinois. She continued, “Your dream as a teenager was for you and your cousin to become a famous break-dancing duo.”

With a picture of Nick as a geeky teenager on the big screen behind the ladies, Joy Behar could not contain her laughter.

Joy snickering and laughing at Nick caused him to come to a full stop.

“I’m sorry, what were you laughing at?” he indignantly replied.

Joy barely could get out the words between giggles, “That hairdo is adorable!”

Nick Offerman wanted to grow up to be John Schneider

Clarifying that he was a teen in that picture, Nick explained the times and his thought processes in this funny aspiration he has since abandoned.

“I’m guessing that was 1983, and if you had to caption it, it would be ‘I want to grow up to be John Schneider.'”

John Schneider was a massive star in the 80s when he played “Bo” Duke on the popular hit show The Dukes of Hazzard.

Nick wanting to be like John Schneider as a breakdancer is pretty close. John Schneider competed on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

A chastised Joy Behar sat back after this and listened while Sara Haines finished the interview with Nick Offerman.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.